Beltone announces launch of two new hearing aids as part of continued dedication to patient care & support to its independent network of owners

Beltone Achieve™ offers surround sound for a more natural hearing experience, while the Beltone Imagine™ Custom Completely-In-Canal (CIC) offers a discreet, simple hearing solution

GLENVIEW, Ill., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beltone, named America's #1 Hearing Care Retailer by Newsweek, debuted two new hearing aids today, Beltone Achieve and Beltone Imagine Custom CIC. These hearing aids were designed and engineered with advanced hearing technology to offer more benefits to users so hearing loss doesn't have to slow them down.

New Beltone Achieve™ Hearing Aids (PRNewswire)

"Our goal is to encourage more people to treat their hearing loss sooner as there are options available for everyone"

"Our goal is to encourage more people to treat their hearing loss sooner as there are options available for everyone, which is why we continue to create a strong portfolio of solutions," explains Beltone President, Mike Halloran. "As hearing aid technology evolves, we continue to listen to the requests of our patients and independent practice owners to address their needs and are excited to be able to offer two innovative new hearing solutions that fit these demands."

While many traditional hearing aids limit overall awareness of sound by focusing mainly on the sound in front of the hearing aids when moving into a noisy environment, the new Beltone Achieve hearing aids use surround sound to help patients hear what is happening in front, back, above and below. Featuring best in class technology, Beltone Achieve provides the ultimate natural hearing experience for those with mild-to-severe hearing loss along with seamless connectivity to wireless devices, up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, all-day comfort, and are weather and sweatproof for active lifestyles. Additionally, the surround sound provided by the hearing aids helps improve situational awareness so you can feel confident and tuned in to what is happening around you and make the most of each day.

Why Beltone Achieve?

Follow all the action with surround sound as it increases your ability to track the sounds moving all around you

Heightens sound clarity with a 150% improvement in speech understanding in loud environments 1

Delivers a natural perception of your own voice providing less distraction during conversations

Tailored connectivity for crystal clear phone calls, streaming, and hands-free calls with iPhone and iPad* and direct streaming from Android smartphones

Available in the popular Receiver-in-Ear (RIE) style and in eight inclusive color options

For those looking for a discreet hearing aid option, the new Beltone Imagine Custom CIC hearing aids are a perfect solution for those with mild-to-severe hearing loss who want a simple and easy to use device. As our smallest hearing aid model, they fit comfortably and completely in the ear canal for all-day wear and are designed to work with your unique ear shape to facilitate a more natural sound.

Additional Beltone Imagine Custom CIC features:

So discreet it is unlikely anyone will realize you are wearing them

Simple and easy to use, just put in your ear canal and go

Weather & sweatproof and naturally shielded from wind noise, great for active lifestyles

Available in five different Blend-In™ colors and In-Style™ Anthracite

Beltone Achieve and Imagine Custom CIC will be available at Beltone locations nationwide beginning August 25, 2022. Learn more at www.beltone.com.

*Beltone Achieve hands-free calls are compatible with iPhone 11 or later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation), iPad Air (4th generation), and iPad mini (6th generation), with software updates iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 or later.

1 Jespersen et al (2022)

About Beltone

For more than 80 years, Beltone has been one of the nation's most trusted and leading hearing care provider. In addition to providing some of the most reliable, affordable and advanced hearing aids, we also pride ourselves on serving as a partner to our patients every step of the way during their hearing health journey. With more than 1,500 Beltone locations nationwide, each office is a local business part of the community it serves and the hearing care professional and staff at your local Beltone will get to know you to provide a personalized experience during your journey to better hearing. And with a nationwide network, you can expect this level of personalized service wherever you go. Our Beltone hearing care professionals receive extensive training and education, so they are always equipped with the latest knowledge to bring you the best care. Proudly part of the GN Group, Beltone continues to focus on the needs of our patients through the research and development of innovative new hearing technologies to allow you to hear what truly matters the most. To learn more, please visit us at www.beltone.com and on LinkedIn.

About GN Group

GN Group facilitates communication between people through its intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological synergies to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions.

150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, miniaturization, and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in around 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

© 2022 GN Hearing A/S. All rights reserved. Beltone is a trademark of GN Hearing Care Corporation. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

New Beltone Imagine™ Custom CIC Hearing Aids (PRNewswire)

Beltone Logo (PRNewsfoto/Beltone) (PRNewswire)

