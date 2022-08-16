Dina Debuts on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List of Fastest Growing Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. magazine announced that health technology company Dina has made its first appearance on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Dina powers the future of home-based care. We are an AI-powered care-at-home platform and network that can activate and coordinate multiple home-based service providers, engage patients directly, and unlock timely home-based insights that increase healthy days at home. The platform creates a virtual experience for the entire healthcare team so they can communicate with each other--and help patients and families stay connected--even though they may not physically be under the same roof. (PRNewswire)

Dina offers a care-at-home platform and network to support the healthcare industry's transition to home-centered care. This includes a digital network of leading home-based providers, real-time collaboration tools, remote patient monitoring capabilities, and actionable home-based insights to address social determinants of health. Dina's national network brings together a full range of in-home services, including durable medical equipment, nutrition support and home modification to help people access the resources they need to stay home safely.

"Dina has seen exceptional growth as healthcare providers and insurers look for new ways to extend care into the home and community," said Dina CEO Ashish V. Shah. "Delivering high-quality in-home care requires close coordination between multiple stakeholders, and we are committed to powering the infrastructure to make care-at-home a safe, cost-effective and delightful experience."

Dina was ranked No. 2,908 on the annual Inc. 5000 list. Earlier this year, Dina was ranked No. 40 on the Inc. Regionals Midwest List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 not only have been successful, but also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144%. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "We're thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Dina

Dina powers the future of home-based care. We are a care-at-home platform and network, and support hospitals and health systems, ACOs, and health plans as they transition to home-centered care. Our technology is used to efficiently transition people home or to another post-acute setting after a hospitalization; activate medical and non-medical in-home services; remotely monitor people in between visits to help them stay home safely; and assess new types of home-based data to identify risks and inform care plans. For more information, visit www.dinacare.com .

