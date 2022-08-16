Endeavor Business Media Ranked #1784 of the Top 5,000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Business Media has been ranked #1784 of the top 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by the Inc. 5000 Awards. Ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021, this award recognizes the dynamic expansion of Endeavor in becoming one of the largest B2B media companies in North America.

"We are honored to be ranked among some of nation's most successful private companies and take great pride in the acknowledgment of our significant growth in the four years since our founding. We look forward to our continued expansion, enhancing our ability to provide innovative resources and solutions to our highly-valued audiences and customers," said Chris Ferrell, CEO, Endeavor Business Media.

The Inc. 5000 Awards were introduced in 1982 with the Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Since then, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become a symbol of entrepreneurial success.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Endeavor Business Media was formed in 2017 to acquire and operate business media brands, events and marketing solutions. Today the company is one of the largest B2B Media companies in the US with more than 700 employees, 9,000 customers and a database of over 10 million business professionals. The company serves business professionals and marketers in key business sectors such as aviation, buildings, construction, dental, electronics, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, networking systems, public safety, transportation, and water. The company has offices in Nashville, TN; Tulsa, OK; Nashua, NH; Birmingham, AL; Sarasota, FL; Skokie, IL; Fort Atkinson, WI; Houston, TX; Independence, OH; Fort Collins, CO, and Overland Park, KS. To learn more, visit www.endeavorbusinessmedia.com.

