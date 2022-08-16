Insurtech Ledgebrook raises $4.2M to provide a best-in-class quoting experience to wholesale brokers

Ledgebrook, an insurtech MGA startup focusing on middle market E&S, has closed a $4.2M seed round led by Brand Foundry Ventures alongside American Family Ventures

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledgebrook, a Boston-based insurtech founded in March, has announced that it raised $4.2M in seed funding to build out its operations with the goal of writing its first policies in Q4 2022. The company plans to start by launching a broad-appetite E&S GL product (with supported excess) to establish its value prop to wholesale brokers ahead of expanding via multiple additional product launches in 2023.

"The E&S markets are ripe for disruption as brokers and customers aren't well served by the slow, unsophisticated quoting processes of legacy players," said Gage Caligaris, Ledgebrook's Founder and CEO. An actuary by training, Gage looks forward to bringing the best in next-gen technology and service to a long-underserved sector of the insurance market: "We're building Ledgebrook specifically for the wholesale broker."

Team Ledgebrook is composed of industry veterans who understand how the lack of automation, limited pricing sophistication and outdated technology platforms can be improved to create better quoting experiences for brokers and better rates for insureds.

Steve Mills, former President of The Hanover's E&S division and 30-year insurance industry veteran, leads the underwriting team while COO Paul Velekei stands up operations leveraging decades of experience building and scaling finance companies.

Ledgebrook's seed round was led by Brand Foundry Ventures with participation from American Family Ventures and 15 angel investors. The startup's seed funding will allow it to build out the team, technology, and operational infrastructure to launch its first product.

"Our team is thrilled to partner with Ledgebrook. They're bringing innovation to E&S that the segment hasn't seen before," said Mike Mansell, Principal at American Family Ventures. "By introducing the powerful combination of cutting-edge technology and deep insurance expertise to E&S, Ledgebrook is set to deliver a best-in-class experience. We're thrilled to partner with the top-notch team at Ledgebrook as they modernize the E&S landscape."

"Team Ledgebrook has a big, bold vision & the tenacity to execute against it," said Brand Foundry partner and Ledgebrook board member Brian Spaly, "Proud to be an early supporter–the sky's the limit for how far they'll go."

About Ledgebrook: Ledgebrook is a tech-enabled E&S MGA looking to provide the fastest, easiest quoting experience to wholesale brokers while delivering best-in-class pricing and risk selection via their innovative next-gen tech stack. Led by insurance industry veterans, the ultimate vision for Ledgebrook is to become a globally diversified re/insurer built from the ground up with modern technology. Visit us at ledgebrook.com.

