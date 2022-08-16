Magellan Launches New Program Enhancements

Shorter Callout Times, Lower Daily Minimums, Expanded Service Areas

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Jets has enhanced its membership and jet card programs with the specific goal of helping clients return to business with confidence and ease. The Boston-based private aviation provider has expanded its Jet Card and Membership programs, adding the Explorer100 Private Jet Membership as well as a number of program features designed to help guests fly with greater freedom, flexibility, assurance, and certainty than ever before—including the ability to exercise a refund clause if market changes force them to reconsider their private aviation investment.

Magellan Jets enhances its programs with the goal of helping clients return to business with confidence and ease.

"As our programs have grown, we have experienced some of the highest levels of volume we've ever seen combined with some of the biggest challenges in aviation history, and we've learned a lot about what our clients need in today's re-opening market," said Magellan Jets President and co-founder Anthony Tivnan. "Everything we're announcing is a direct result of our singular belief in listening to our customer's needs. All of these program enhancements serve our passion for helping people live their best lives."

The company is launching these enhancements without removing any of the current features Magellan guests love, such as guaranteed no re-quote backup and recovery.

Explorer100 is Magellan's new, funds-on-account membership program based on their popular and award-winning Explorer Membership. Magellan's members enjoy fixed-rate pricing across four cabin-size categories; with a starting account of $100,000, members secure Explorer100's 12-month rate lock and unlock additional amenities including guaranteed Wi-Fi and long-leg/round-trip discounts.

Magellan has re-focused its legacy Jet Card Program around only the most popular and most-requested aircraft, such as the Phenom 300, a favorite among clients because of its spacious cabin volume and large baggage capacity. While many savvy flyers enjoy the ability to purchase jet-specific jet cards (popularized by the fractional jet model), lower hourly rates are available for those who only need access to a specific category of aircraft.

In a major move that will save money for customers making shorter flights, daily minimums—the minimum amount of flight time charged per day—are being reduced to as little as 60 minutes. According to Private Jet Card Comparisons, a buyer's guide tracking jet card and membership programs, light jet daily minimums have averaged 103.9 minutes at the end of Q2, a 33% increase from the end of 2019.

Jet Card Owners who purchase hours in larger blocks can take advantage of additional benefits such as fuel discounts and 18 month rate locks, which hold tremendous value for long-term planning and budgeting.

To provide guests with even more confidence in their investment despite widespread economic uncertainty, both Explorer100 Members and Jet Card Owners now have the ability to exercise a refund clause in their account in the event they need to re-assess their aviation needs.

"We've seen hesitancy among companies and individuals around making large, multi-year investments right now without knowing what the impact could be months and years down the line," said Magellan Jets President and co-founder Anthony Tivnan. "While other providers continue to lock their customers into multi-year agreements, we want to provide an additional layer of risk- and recession-proofing by allowing customers to recoup their unused investment if the need to pivot their business travel plans arises."

To meet the needs of returning corporate customers, both the Explorer100 Membership and Magellan's Jet Cards provide the flexibility to shorten their callout time even further and book a jet within as little as 24 hours' notice.

"In the last six months, we've seen corporate business once again become a larger part of our customer base, and we want to ensure our travelers have the products that work for their business," said Tivnan. "Callout time is important for our business clients. What has become certain is business travel uncertainty, and flexibility in scheduling and re-scheduling is critical. As market challenges have begun to subside, we've adapted, going from 72 hours down to the 24-hour callout ability."

Additional exciting program announcements include the unification of Magellan's Primary service area to include all 48 contiguous United States, as well as the addition of several popular international destinations, including Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

To read more about the new Explorer100 Membership, click here; for more information about the enhancements to Magellan's Jet Card offerings, click here.

About Magellan Jets

Magellan Jets is a Boston-based private aviation solutions provider built on a commitment to three core values : Lead With Safety, Care Deeply, and Create Amazing. Founded in 2008, Magellan Jets' innovative model offers jet card ownership, jet membership, and on-demand charter services designed to provide the freedom and exceptional personalized service that private travelers demand. Magellan and its FAA-certificated Flight Support Department ensure every detail is tailored to exceed guests' expectations. Safety, security, privacy, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence in hospitality combine with the most heavily audited and thoroughly vetted network of aircraft in the world to let travelers experience private aviation the way it is meant to be—purely private.

View original content:

SOURCE Magellan Jets