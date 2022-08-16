Rollick Ranks No. 1,040 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 620%, Rollick Ranks Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. Magazine revealed that Rollick is no. 1,040 overall and no. 136 in software on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Rollick's three-year revenue growth was 620 percent.

Rollick Ranks No. 136 in Software on 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies (PRNewswire)

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Building one of the fastest growing companies at any time in history is a remarkable achievement, but doing so during these past few years is a testament to the team's hard work and smart planning," said Bernie Brenner, CEO of Rollick. "We are driven by a passion to make the outdoor recreation vehicle shopping experience better for manufacturers, dealers, and customers and we're committed to continuing our technology leadership in this space."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Rollick is a leading customer engagement technology provider for the recreation industry. Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers, and finance and insurance providers with in-market consumers in the Powersports, RV, and Marine industries to deliver a seamless customer journey. The company has rapidly built its GoRollick.com outdoor recreational vehicle buying marketplace to include a nationwide network of dealers, over 100 manufacturers, and an affinity partner network with access to over 250 million high-quality customers including policyholders of major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, members of the military, veterans and first responders. For more information, visit Rollick.

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Rollick, the powersports, boat and RV buying platform for military, first responders, and large affinity groups including banks and insurance companies. (PRNewsfoto/Rollick, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rollick