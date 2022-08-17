Forbes Recognizes AArete as one of World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2022

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AArete, a global management and technology consulting firm, has been named to the inaugural list of Forbes World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2022. AArete was awarded in the Healthcare and Life Sciences category based on recommendations from clients and consultants surveyed globally.

"Data-driven strategies to improve financial and operational performance have been the key to successfully delivering results for our clients," said Loren Trimble, CEO of AArete. "It is a great honor to be recognized amongst our peers globally, as AArete continues to help clients navigate business transformation and address their most complex challenges."

This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2022 list is the result of Statista's years of experience in evaluating the consulting market in numerous countries. For the analysis, Statista's national top lists of consulting firms, including the recommendations of thousands of consultants and clients, were evaluated.

AArete was named to the Forbes list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms in 2021 and 2022, and was one of two firms featured in a Forbes article for its work with healthcare clients. AArete healthcare consulting expertise includes serving hundreds of health plans and healthcare provider organizations.

About AArete

AArete is a global management and technology consulting firm specializing in strategic profitability improvement, digital transformation, and advisory solutions. Our cross-industry solutions are powered through modern technology, market intelligence and data-driven strategies to drive purposeful change and actionable outcomes. We work across all industries and business functions to optimize profits in a compressed timeframe. AArete humanizes data by translating numbers into actionable insights, helping clients make better decisions and standing by their side to foster change with confidence, empathy, and purpose. Learn more at AArete.com or follow us @AArete on LinkedIn and Twitter.

