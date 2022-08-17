IsoTalent Raises Seed Round to Launch Global Hiring Marketplace

Tech-Enabled Recruitment Process Reduces Time and Cost to Source Quality Candidates

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoTalent announces closing a $5 million seed round to launch its global, on-demand hiring marketplace. The investment round was co-led by Crocker Ventures and Ad Ventures, and included Sweater Ventures and several high-profile angel investors.

IsoTalent | Recruiting Reimagined (PRNewswire)

With this new funding, IsoTalent aims to expand its tech-enabled global hiring marketplace: on-demand recruiter services, an international hiring division (IsoGlobal) and a free applicant tracking system (IsoConnect ATS).

"IsoTalent has built a global hiring marketplace that allows any company, regardless of size, to recruit and hire an employee anywhere in the world." says Paul Ahlstrom, CEO and co-founder of IsoTalent. "We level the playing field for small and medium companies by connecting jobseekers, recruiters, and hiring managers. The legacy industry needs a hard reset to keep up with global demand, solve talent shortages, and weather the economy. Our model provides businesses with competitive pricing, tech, and scalable solutions for teams."

COO and co-founder, Robb Lifferth, explains, "Business leaders are retooling hiring strategy in response to the 'Great Resignation' and economic upheavals to come. IsoTalent has the tools and expertise to become the integrated recruitment solution for businesses of any scope and size to hire at scale."

IsoTalent's new marketplace offers three innovations to meet hiring needs of high-growth businesses:

Commission-free recruiting. IsoTalent puts an army of recruiters to work for you in an innovative and cost-effective model, saving clients thousands of dollars compared to the traditional contingent-fee recruiting model.

Global employer of record (EOR). IsoTalent can recruit candidates anywhere in the world, then legally employ on a business's behalf through the EOR.

Free Applicant tracking system (ATS). A free ATS hiring platform available to all businesses, IsoConnect is the center of IsoTalent's hiring marketplace. The platform powers the hiring process and allows companies to manage account activities and communicate with recruiters.

"We serve clients at any phase of hiring strategy," says Austin Miller, CRO and co-founder. "Our on-demand model gives business leaders access to a free product, builds their recruiting, and expands local and global search, all while reducing costs."

If you'd like more information on IsoTalent's global hiring and recruitment solutions, please visit www.isotalent.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IsoTalent