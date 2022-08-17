Keap Named to Constellation ShortList™ for B2B Marketing Automation for Small and Midsize Business

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap, the leader in sales and marketing automation software for small business entrepreneurs, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for B2B Marketing Automation for Small and Midsize Business for Q3 2022. The technology companies included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopters and fast-follower organizations.

"Small businesses face many challenges, from competing with larger companies to trying to stay focused with all the unknowns that come with starting and running a business," said Clate Mask, CEO at Keap. "Earning a spot on the 2022 Constellation Shortlist™ is an honor and validates we're living up to our mission: to empower small businesses entrepreneurs to grow their businesses using the game-changing power of sales and marketing automation."

For more than 20 years, Keap has been a leader in the market as the pioneer of CRM and marketing automation software for small businesses. Keap currently serves more than 200,000 entrepreneurs and small businesses. Keap does so with manageable marketing and sales technology with automation for email and text marketing and sales tools such as lead and pipeline management to contact segmentation.

"Organizations must reconsider how they balance business models, work/life priorities, and new market conditions during the uncertain climate of the Great Refactoring," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Constellation's ShortLists reflect the top vendors that matter most to our network of buy-side clients. We publish ShortLists to expedite the decision-making process for leaders making critical vendor selections, so they can find the right partners to enable their business success."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList™ meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

About Keap

Formerly Infusionsoft, Keap liberates and empowers small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities, and the global economy. Keap offers businesses at any stage access to the power of sales and marketing automation with its Keap Pro and Keap Max products along with expert coaching. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures, and Signal Peak Ventures.

Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

