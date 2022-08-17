KyckGlobal Names Donald Boeding New CEO

Move allows former CEO and founder Ashish Bahl to focus on strategic opportunities

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KyckGlobal, an emergent financial technology firm specializing in digital B2C disbursements, has selected payments industry veteran Donald Boeding as CEO to succeed founder, Ashish Bahl. The introduction of the new CEO is part of a strategy to further accelerate the company's growth while cementing its established position as a leader in digital disbursements.

KyckGlobal features an integrated B2C disbursements engine with an array of payment types from which the recipient may select. All payment types originate from one point of reconciliation and funding. Originally created in 2018 to solve the challenges of off-cycle payments to gig workers, KyckGlobal now reaches into numerous diverse verticals including consumer finance, insurance, banking, cross-border transactions, and more.

Donald Boeding started his career in electronic payments at Wells Fargo Bank before moving to Fifth Third Bank and ultimately helping to drive the creation of Vantiv (now WorldPay, a subsidiary of FIS). He served as the head of Visa's North America Merchant Sales until 2018, at which point he became CEO of Beanstalk Payment Technologies. Beanstalk was acquired by Payroc in June 2021. Donald has served on the KyckGlobal board of directors since 2019.

"Given Ashish's success in attracting marquis distribution partners to the table, KyckGlobal's early growth has been nothing short of remarkable," said incoming CEO Donald Boeding. "The company is poised to become a powerhouse in the payments industry, and I'm delighted to work closely with the incredible KyckGlobal team to achieve that future."

"Donald is an industry leader with a proven talent for elevating emergent firms to the next level," said serial entrepreneur, Ashish Bahl. "KyckGlobal's founding premise was that the disbursement market is like the acquiring market ten years ago, ripe for change with an abundance of opportunities. I'm excited for the future of KyckGlobal with Donald at the helm, and look forward to supporting him as an advisor and to help drive strategic business opportunities."

About KyckGlobal

KyckGlobal delivers streamlined B2C payments to accelerate business, featuring a cloud-based platform with a growing array of today's most popular payment types from one point of reconciliation. By allowing payers to issue one-time and recurring payments from one integrated platform, KyckGlobal transforms how business gets done.

