Pendo Announces Pendomonium Festival Keynote Speakers Theoretical Physicist Dr. Michio Kaku and Writer Sophia Chang, Performance by Freestyle Love Supreme

The hybrid, indoor-outdoor event will consist of 30+ educational sessions, including a track on how product leaders can lead their organizations through the economic downturn

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendo , the most comprehensive product experience platform, today announced the keynote speakers and agenda for Pendomonium , an annual festival for product and IT leaders driving product-led strategy at their companies. Hosted live and in person September 12-14 in downtown Raleigh, the event will include thought-provoking talks and breakouts, technical deep-dives, and cultural experiences including a performance by the improvisational hip-hop comedy group Freestyle Love Supreme.

"Pendomonium is a true celebration of all things product, a chance for product people to take a break from their jobs, to get inspired, learn something new, and have fun with their peers," said Todd Olson, CEO and co-founder of Pendo. "The content we've curated for this event was designed to help this generation of product leaders lead their organizations through today's economic uncertainty. We're excited to bring together these leaders who are leveraging the product-led movement to transform their companies and position them for success into the future."

Pendomonium will feature a variety of speakers and presenters who will explore the theme, "The Product-Led Experience", what it means to put product at the center of strategy. Discussing the future of experience are two influential thought leaders:

Dr. Michio Kaku is one of the most widely recognized figures in science today. He is an internationally recognized authority in Einstein's unified theory and in predicting trends affecting business, medicine, finance and our way of life, based on the latest research in science. He has written three New York Times Best Sellers. His latest book, The Future of the Mind, details the stunning breakthroughs being made in neuroscience which are revealing the mysteries of the most complex object known in the universe, the human brain.

Sophia Chang is a screenwriter and author who is developing numerous TV properties, including a scripted series at FX based on her Audible memoir The Baddest Bitch In the Room. She recently created Unlock Her Potential, a program that provides mentorship for women of color. She is also the music business "matriarchitech" who managed RZA, GZA, D'Angelo, Raphael Saadiq , Q-Tip and A Tribe Called Quest. She also worked with Paul Simon .

Additionally, Pendomonium will feature a product-inspired performance from Freestyle Love Supreme , dba FLS+, the improvisational hip-hop comedy group started by Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the Tony Award winning Broadway musical Hamilton. FLS+ is an organization that uses music and improvisation to amplify non-centered voices. Its roster of diverse, Tony-award-winning performers build resilience, confidence, and creativity through the power of play.

A group of product practitioners will also take the stage, including Andy Vitale, executive vice president of design at Rocket Companies, and Sean Kim, the former head of product at TikTok, who now serves as chief product officer and president at Kajabi. They'll be joined by executives and product leaders from CoStar, Morgan Stanley, iRobot, Thomson Reuters, Okta, Nelnet Business Services, Alarm.com, Sumo Logic, Adobe, Zendesk, IQVIA, Q2 Software, Citrix, AdvancedMD, Nasdaq, S&P Global, Verint, Truist Financial Services, Battery Ventures, and, many Pendo product, product marketing, data science and customer success leaders.

The event will also include:

Technical deep-dives and training: An optional full day of Pendo and Mind the Product training sessions. Attendees will experience the complete power of Pendo through hands-on demos and technical workshops, expand their knowledge of the Pendo platform, and gain invaluable skills and confidence as a product-led practitioner.

Opportunities to meet with and learn from the best: Attendees will have countless opportunities to meet and mingle with the brightest minds in product-led strategy and growth. The indoor-outdoor format of this year's festival is the perfect setting for personal development, professional networking, and connecting with other like-minded, product-obsessed people.

Festival vibes: Hosted at one of the most innovative, artistic, and culturally iconic institutions in the heart of downtown Raleigh , there will be live music, delicious fare from a variety of food trucks and local vendors, and experiential surprises to turn any expectation of what a business conference could be on its head.

Pendomonium will take place at Raleigh's iconic Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit https://www.pendo.io/pendomonium/

