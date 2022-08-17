Zipline Logistics Awarded for Rapid Growth as a Top 3PL

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zipline Logistics trophy shelf is getting heavy. Most recently, the retail-specialized North American 3PL was honored by Inc. Magazine, Food Logistics, and Inbound Logistics as a rapidly growing, top 3PL.

This is Zipline's 11th time making the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America in its 15-year history! The list represents a unique look at the most successful independent small businesses in the American economy.

"It is an honor to be ranked by the Inc. 5000 for the 11th time," said Walter Lynch, CEO and Co-Founder of Zipline Logistics, "The rapid growth we continue to see year over year is a testament to our outstanding team members and their dedication to Zipline's mission: improving the lives of our clients. It's exciting to reap the great success Zipline has found in turn."

Zipline has also been named a 2022 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider by Food Logistics for the seventh time and a 2022 Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics for the first time! These awards recognize leading and top third-party logistics providers in the industry.

"These honors recognize Zipline's leadership in cultivating true supply chain excellence in 2022," said Lynch, "We've always delivered so much more than a rate and a truck to our clients. As these prestigious awards have recognized, that value will only increase as we climb higher."

Still waiting for several other industry award winners to be announced, Zipline's impressive accomplishments thus far in 2022 may only just be the beginning.

About Zipline Logistics

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Zipline Logistics has a 15-year history of being a consistently recognized, rapidly growing, and reliable 3PL that exclusively services the consumer-packaged goods sector. Their uniquely qualified carrier network, world-class team of retail transportation experts, and state-of-the-art shipper intelligence tools maximizes client revenue and gross margin by eliminating out-of-stocks through optimized, on-time in-full performance.

Zipline's processes were built specifically to resolve the most critical logistics challenges faced by consumer goods brands shipping into retail . Ninety-seven percent of Zipline orders are destined to land on a retail shelf in stores like Walmart, Costco, Bath & Body Works, Whole Foods, and Best Buy.

For more information, visit www.ziplinelogistics.com or call 888-GOZIPLINE.

