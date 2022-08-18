21 James Scott Farrin Attorneys Recognized by "Best Lawyers in America"

"Best Lawyers" Named James Scott Farrin Attorney Barry Jennings a 2023 'Lawyer of the Year' and Recognized 21 of the Firm's Attorneys on 2023 'Best Lawyers' and 'Ones to Watch' Lists.*

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is pleased to announce that the commitment and hard work of 21 of its attorneys were highlighted in the 29th edition of the "Best Lawyers in America" publication. Eight of its attorneys were recognized on the 'Best Lawyers' list, 13 of its attorneys were named to the third edition of the 'Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch' list, and one attorney was named a '2023 Lawyer of the Year.'*

(PRNewsfoto/Law Offices of James Scott Farr) (PRNewswire)

This year marks the 41st year for the 'Best Lawyers' list. 2023 awardees are recognized as top lawyers in the country and are chosen by thorough peer review surveys. The James Scott Farrin attorneys named to the 2023 'Best Lawyers' list are:

All eight attorneys have been recognized on this list in previous years.

Barry Jennings received additional recognition and was selected by peer review as a 2023 'Lawyer of the Year' for his work in Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants in Raleigh.* Only one lawyer is recognized as 'Lawyer of the Year' for each practice area and location, and individuals who received this distinction had the highest overall peer feedback for that practice area and location.

Awardees for the 2023 "Best Lawyers" 'Ones to Watch' list are recognized as outstanding attorneys who have typically been in private practice for fewer than ten years and are nominated and reviewed by their peers.* The James Scott Farrin attorneys named to the 2023 'Ones to Watch' list are:

Christopher Bagley - Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs

Vanessa Beltrán - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Kenneth L. Bryan - Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law

Patrick Clare - Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

Casey T. Day - Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

Kaitlyn Fudge - Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Jennie R. Glish - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Leila Hicks - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Kelley Solomon Johnson - Elder Law

Daniel Lehrer - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

Ali Overby - Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

Chelsea Ragan - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Joshua D. Smith - Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

It was the first year for Clare, Fudge, and Johnson to be listed as 'Ones to Watch' in their practice areas, while the other 10 attorneys were honored in previous years.

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 55,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 16 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, nursing home abuse, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

280 South Mangum Street

Suite 400

Durham, NC 27701

866-900-7078

https://www.farrin.com

Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC and Greenville, SC. Attorney J. Gabe Talton: 280 South Mangum St., Suite 400, Durham, NC

*For standards of inclusion for "Best Lawyers" 'Lawyer of the Year,' 'Best Lawyers,' and 'Ones to Watch,' visit: http://www.bestlawyers.com.

