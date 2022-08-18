INC. 5000 HONORS 15 COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® LOCATIONS ON THE PRESTIGIOUS AWARD LIST

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving® had 15 locations named on the list. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. College HUNKS achieved a 50% growth on the Inc. list adding five locations from the previous 10 spotlighted.

"We are incredibly honored to be featured on the Inc. 5000 list and to be ranked with other amazing companies," said Nick Friedman , Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. "Our teams and franchise partners have demonstrated such fantastic commitment over the past couple of years to help not only grow our brand with new locations, but to also achieve record sales. We are delighted to share this most recent achievement with them and look forward to reaching even bigger heights with their collective support."

College HUNKS locations and rankings:

Charlotte, NC - Jeremy & Joel Harper - 1,032

Seattle – Karin & Magnus Olason - 2,035

Bend, OR – Morgan Parker - 3,744

Jacksonville, FL – Lisa & Russell Tully - 4,028

Pittsburgh, PA – Laura Charles - 4,380

Sarasota, FL – Brett Bailey - 2,892

Colorado Springs, CO – Keven Elwood - 3,399

Tampa, FL – Corporate- 4,005

Boston South, MA – Dan Tereshko - 4,035

Annapolis, MD – John Bates - 4,147

Long Island, NY – Steven Nickels & Ted Panebianco - 4,264

Kalamazoo, MI – Chad Jacob - 4,333

Plant City, FL – Trent Lott - 4,366

Bucks County, PA – Cos & Mary Anne Losco - 4,601

Palm Beach County, FL – Barry Reiss - 4,742

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"We've always held steadfast to our company's core values and it's proven time and time again to be a significant contributor to our successes," added Friedman. "We are fortunate to have franchise partners who share in our vision and join us in our commitment to being a purpose-driven company that strives to build leaders within our organization and the communities we serve."

College HUNKS is an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for moving and junk-hauling needs. Over the past two years, the company has experienced incredible growth and employee retention, as they continue their expansion in new and existing markets across the U.S. and Canada.

For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com . Click here for a team photo.

