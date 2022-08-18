Incline P&C Group Ranks on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Triple Digit Revenue Growth, Incline P&C Group Ranks Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Incline P&C Group , the premier insurance program market services firm, today announces they ranked on the Inc. 5000 annual list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment – its independent businesses.

"We could not have grown so tremendously without our amazing team here at Incline," said Chris McClellan, President, and CEO, Incline P&C Group. "We fostered an innovative and effective environment to help our partners navigate their program insurance needs, with an amazing team of experts in the tech, legal and insurance fields."

This growth comes on the heels of many exciting partnerships over the past year, including a partnership with MGA Sensa, Truist Insurance Services, Strategic Insurance Underwriters, and others. Incline P&C Group also ranked on this year's Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, ranking no. 61 on the list of the fastest-growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Incline P&C Group

Bringing over 75 years of combined industry experience, Incline P&C Group is the premier insurance program market services firm. Privately owned and operated with an exclusive focus on the program insurance market, the executive team's experience and expertise combined with effective underwriting discipline and risk management provides each client with various platforms and associated services to meet almost any need in the industry. Partnering with a team that has a wealth of experience and the financial strength is critical when choosing the right program carrier. Incline brings those qualifications and more. Key services include active program management, disciplined underwriting process, risk management, reinsurance expertise, and economic alignment. Founded in 2015, Incline has a team of over 40 employees; headquartered in Austin, TX with offices in Dallas, TX, Fort Worth, TX, and Stamford, CT. To learn more about Incline P&C Group, visit: https://inclinepc.com/ .

