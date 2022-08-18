Lemon Perfect Scores Partnership with Five-Star Basketball Talent Jared McCain

The Blue Devil signee teams up with fast-rising hydrating lemon water brand to stay refreshed all season

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemon Perfect , the fastest-growing brand in the enhanced water category*, announced today a partnership with top-ranked basketball prospect and celebrated social media star Jared McCain .

One of the country's most sought-after high school basketball recruits, McCain–committed to Duke University–is widely considered an elite NBA prospect and reaches over two million fans daily across his social media platforms. McCain joins Lemon Perfect in the midst of the brand's rapid rise in the hyper-competitive enhanced water category. As a key Lemon Perfect ambassador, McCain will help build brand awareness among his super-engaged social media following and Gen Z peers.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Lemon Perfect," said McCain. "You rarely find a brand that shares your enthusiasm and positive energy. I pride myself on always showcasing my very best, and as a disruptive brand, Lemon Perfect shares my commitment to high quality, originality, and excitement. We are looking forward to creating many fun moments together."

"Our partnership with Jared is exciting for Lemon Perfect as we dive meaningfully into the NIL ecosystem," said Lemon Perfect CEO and Founder Yanni Hufnagel. "That Jared is both an NBA prospect and social media star is unique. He is a one-of-a-kind basketball prospect and content creator whose talent in front of the camera and on the court will help drive brand awareness as Lemon Perfect continues its quest to become the number one brand in the enhanced water category by dollar share."

In April, Lemon Perfect announced the closing of a $31 million Series A headlined by internationally celebrated award-winning artist and entrepreneur Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. The financing brought Lemon Perfect's total valuation to over $100 million in less than three years from the company's selling its first bottle.

About Lemon Perfect:

Lemon Perfect is a great-tasting and hydrating flavored lemon water with zero sugar and no artificial flavors or sweeteners. Powered by squeezed organic lemons, Lemon Perfect contains electrolytes from potassium and is packed with vitamin C, making healthy hydration more convenient, delicious, and refreshing than ever.

Lemon Perfect is widely considered by industry insiders to be one of the most scalable, exciting, and innovative emerging beverages in the marketplace. The company's mission is to promote healthy hydration and deliver the joy of flavor—anytime, anywhere, and for everyone.

Lemon Perfect is available at retailers nationwide, on Amazon, and on lemonperfect.com. The Lemon Perfect Company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

