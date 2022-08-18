Minnow Technologies and Westdale Announce Deal to Deploy Intelligent Food Lockers at Multifamily Properties Across the South

Cloud-connected Food Lockers Streamlines Food Deliveries While Elevating the Delivery Experience for Residents

SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnow Technologies ("Minnow"), a Seattle-based IoT startup, and Westdale Real Estate Investment and Management ("Westdale"), a national real estate investment and management company headquartered in Dallas, announced today that Westdale has deployed Minnow's contactless food lockers (called "Pickup Pods") at five of its multifamily properties in Florida, Georgia, and Texas.

Minnow's cloud-connected food lockers (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to partner with Westdale to provide their residents with a world-class food delivery experience. Having a Top 50 NMHC Owner/Manager install Pickup Pods across an entire region of the country will help create awareness of Minnow and our mission to make food delivery as efficient, reliable, and convenient as package delivery," said Steven Sperry, Co-Founder, and CEO of Minnow.

Westdale partners with renowned designers and contractors to build and deliver exceptional assets that positively contribute to the lives of their residents. The company continuously strives to make its properties stand out from the competition. Adding a contactless food delivery amenity like the Pickup Pod will further differentiate Westdale's properties by making residents' food deliveries safer, more secure, and more convenient.

Minnow's intelligent food lockers make food delivery and pickup consistent and reliable, every time. Instead of waiting in the lobby or searching for residents' units, food delivery workers drop off orders at the Pickup Pod. This enables them to complete the delivery faster while reducing delivery traffic throughout the property. And residents can pick up at their convenience, knowing their food is kept in a secure, insulated cubby. To help ensure food safety, the Pickup Pod tracks and monitors every delivery, alerting building staff when food isn't picked up within a specified time.

"We're excited to utilize Minnow Pickup Pods in our mid-rise buildings. We expect this to be very popular with residents and to solve food delivery issues. It will also help minimize traffic in our resident corridors and common areas," said Elizabeth Heller, Vice President, Regional Director at Westdale Asset Management. Unlike drop-off tables or leaving deliveries with a concierge, the Pickup Pod tracks and monitors every food delivery while enhancing building security, reducing demands on building staff, and eliminating lobby clutter.

And unlike package lockers, the Pickup Pod is designed for short-term food storage. The Pickup Pod is UL-certified for food safety and comes with insulated cubbies, anti-microbial surfaces, and 24x7 monitoring to help ensure food freshness and safety. It takes up less than four square feet of floor space and can be installed in under 30 minutes. Pickup Pod can go almost anywhere and requires only a standard 120V electrical outlet and a WiFi or cellular connection. And it can accept deliveries from any food delivery service, ghost kitchen, restaurant, or catering company. Today, Pickup Pods streamlines food deliveries in multifamily properties, office buildings, hospitals, universities, corporate campuses, and other places where food is delivered.

About Westdale

Westdale owns a stellar reputation in all disciplines of the multifamily and commercial real estate sectors. Founded in 1991, the privately held company fosters an entrepreneurial spirit with flexible and responsive capital resources enabling adaptive, creative, and opportunistic acquisitions, value-add, core-plus, and suburban in any phase of the economic cycle.

About Minnow

Founded in 2017, Minnow's contactless food lockers (called "Pickup Pods") provide a better way to manage food deliveries. With a sleek, modern design and a small footprint, Pickup Pods are perfect for office buildings, multifamily properties, universities, hospitals, and other places where food is delivered.

To learn more about Minnow, go to https://www.minnowpod.com/ or on social media at linkedin.com/company/minnow, facebook.com/minnowpod, Instagram.com/minnowpod, and twitter.com/minnowpod.

Media Contact:

Christopher Stanvick

christopher@minnowpod.com

503-389-5690

Minnow Technologies (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Minnow Technologies, Inc.