FOOT LOCKER, INC. REPORTS 2022 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS; UPDATES 2022 OUTLOOK

- Solid second quarter sales and earnings compared to record results in 2021
- Total sales decreased 9.2% from 2021 and increased 16.4% from 2019
- Comparable-store sales decreased 10.3% year-over-year
- EPS of $0.99 and Non-GAAP EPS of $1.10
- Well positioned for Back-to-School season with high-quality, fresh product
- Expect to achieve the lower end of original earnings guidance range
- Repurchased $40 million of stock
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended July 30, 2022.
Second Quarter Results
The Company reported net income of $94 million, or $0.99 per share, for the 13 weeks ended July 30, 2022, compared with net income of $430 million, or $4.09 per share, for the corresponding prior-year period.
Year-To-Date Results
For the first six months of the year, the Company posted net income of $227 million, or $2.36 per share on a GAAP basis, compared with $632 million, or $6.02 per share, for the corresponding period of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, earnings per share for the six-month period totaled $2.71, compared to $4.05 per share in the prior year period in 2021. Year-to-date sales were $4,240 million, a decrease of 4.2% compared to the sales of $4,428 million in the corresponding six months of 2021. Year-to-date, comparable store sales decreased 6.2%, while total year-to-date sales, excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, decreased by 1.7%.
Financial Position
As of July 30, 2022, merchandise inventories were $1,644 million, up 52% compared to the supply-constrained levels at the end of the second quarter last year. Current inventory quality and aging are healthy, positioning the Company well for the Back-to-School season and the third quarter overall. At quarter-end, the Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $386 million, while debt was $455 million.
Financial Outlook
Andrew Page, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said, "Following our solid results for the second quarter, against record results last year, we remain confident in our ability to achieve earnings within our original guidance range. But recognizing that the back half will likely see more pressure than we originally anticipated, we now expect to be at the lower end. Our balance sheet, real estate flexibility, and relationships with vendors all remain strategic assets that will aid us in navigating ongoing macroeconomic volatility while we continue to serve the sport and sneaker communities."
Metric
Prior Guidance
Updated Guidance
Commentary
Sales Change
Upper end of down 4% to 6%
Down 6% to 7%
Foreign exchange pressure
Team Sales divestiture
Comparable Sales Growth
Upper end of down 8% to 10%
Down 8% to 9%
Square Footage Growth
Down 1% to 2%
Down 1% to 2%
Gross Margin
30.6% to 30.8%
31.1% to 31.2%
Better occupancy trends and supply chain costs
Partially offset by higher markdowns
SG&A Rate
20.7% to 20.9%
21.3% to 21.4%
Ongoing inflation pressure
D&A
~$214 million
~$213 million
Interest
~$20 million
~$20 million
Tax Rate (Non-GAAP)
29% to 30%
30.0% to 30.5%
Non-GAAP EPS
Upper end of $4.25-$4.60
$4.25-$4.45
Lower end of original range
Capital Expenditures
Up to $275 million
Up to $275 million
The Company provides earnings guidance only on a non-GAAP basis and does not provide a reconciliation of the Company's forward-looking adjusted income taxes and diluted earnings per share guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.
Store Base Update
During the second quarter, the Company opened 34 new stores, remodeled or relocated 24 stores, and closed 50 stores.
Conference Call and Webcast
The Company is hosting a live conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET today, Friday, August 19, 2022, to review these results and provide an update on the business. An investor presentation will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's corporate website before the start of the conference call. This conference call may be accessed live by calling toll-free 1-844-701-1163 or international toll 1-412-317-5490, or via the Investor Relations section of footlocker-inc.com. Please log on to the website 15 minutes prior to the call to register. An archived replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately one hour following the end of the call at 1-877-344‑7529 in the U.S. or 1-855-669-9658 in Canada or 1-412-317-0088 internationally with passcode 5833077 through September 2, 2022. A replay of the call will also be available via webcast from footlocker-inc.com.
Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements which address activities, events, or developments that the Company anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, but not limited to, such things as future capital expenditures, expansion, strategic plans, financial objectives, dividend payments, stock repurchases, growth of the Company's business and operations, including future cash flows, revenues, and earnings, and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on many assumptions and factors which are detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
These forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and judgments and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. For additional discussion on risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 29, 2022 filed on March 24, 2022. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could produce significantly different results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
FOOT LOCKER, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
Periods ended July 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Second Quarter
Year-to-Date
2022
2021
2022
2021
Sales
$
2,065
$
2,275
$
4,240
$
4,428
Cost of sales
1,411
1,477
2,846
2,881
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
452
450
915
868
Depreciation and amortization
51
48
105
93
Impairment and other charges
12
36
18
40
Income from operations
139
264
356
546
Interest expense, net
(5)
(2)
(10)
(4)
Other income / (expense), net
9
325
(13)
329
Income before income taxes
143
587
333
871
Income tax expense
49
157
107
239
Net income
94
430
$
226
$
632
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
—
1
—
Net income attributable to Foot Locker, Inc.
$
94
$
430
$
227
$
632
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.99
$
4.09
$
2.36
$
6.02
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding
95.1
105.2
96.1
105.1
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We estimate the tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments by applying a marginal tax rate to each of the respective items. The income tax items represent the discrete amount that affected the period. The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The various non-GAAP adjustments are summarized in the tables below.
FOOT LOCKER, INC.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(unaudited)
Periods ended July 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results:
Second Quarter
Year-to-Date
2022
2021 (1)
2022
2021 (1)
Pre-tax income:
Income before income taxes
$
143
$
587
$
333
$
871
Pre-tax adjustments excluded from GAAP:
Impairment and other charges (2)
12
36
18
40
Other income / expense (3)
(6)
(320)
18
(320)
Adjusted income before income taxes (non-GAAP)
$
149
$
303
$
369
$
591
After-tax income:
Net income attributable to Foot Locker, Inc.
$
94
$
430
$
227
$
632
After-tax adjustments excluded from GAAP:
Impairment and other charges, net of income tax benefit of $3,
9
27
13
30
Other income / expense, net of income tax (expense)/benefit of
(3)
(236)
15
(236)
Tax reserves charge (4)
5
—
5
—
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
105
$
221
$
260
$
426
Second Quarter
Year-to-Date
2022
2021 (1)
2022
2021 (1)
Earnings per share:
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.99
$
4.09
$
2.36
$
6.02
Diluted EPS amounts excluded from GAAP:
Impairment and other charges (2)
0.09
0.25
0.14
0.28
Other income / expense (3)
(0.03)
(2.25)
0.16
(2.25)
Tax reserves charge (4)
0.05
—
0.05
—
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
1.10
$
2.09
$
2.71
$
4.05
Notes on Non-GAAP Adjustments:
(1)
Non-GAAP results in the second quarter and year-to-date periods of 2021 previously disclosed were affected by the current year change in presentation of minority investments discussed above, which excluded $17 million of income ($12 million after tax or $0.12 per share) in each period.
(2)
For the second quarter of 2022, impairment and other charges included $9 million of transformation consulting, $1 million of acquisition integration costs, and $2 million of impairment of long-lived assets and right-of-use assets and accelerated tenancy charges. For year-to-date 2022, impairment and other charges included $10 million of transformation consulting, $3 million of acquisition integration costs, and $5 million of impairment of long-lived assets and right-of-use assets and accelerated tenancy charges.
For the second quarter of 2021, impairment and other charges included $39 million of impairment of long-lived assets and right-of-use assets and accelerated tenancy charges associated with the decision to exit Footaction stores and an additional $4 million in other lease-related termination costs. Partially offsetting these losses was $11 million of additional insurance recovery related to the prior year social unrest losses, $7 million of which is classified as impairment and other charges as it related to the book value of losses recorded in 2020, with $4 million recorded in other income.
Also included in the year-to-date period of 2021 is a $2 million charge related to one of our minority investments and charges of $2 million primarily related to severance costs in connection with the reorganization of certain support functions.
(3)
Other income / expense for the second quarter of 2022 primarily consisted of an $18 million gain on the divestiture of the Team Sales business, partially offset by a $12 million loss on minority investments, primarily due to a change in fair value of the investment in Retailors, Ltd., a publicly-listed entity. The year-to-date 2022 amount also includes $24 million of additional losses on minority investments, primarily from Retailors, Ltd.
For the second quarter and year-to-date 2021, other income included $316 million of gains on minority investments, primarily related to a higher valuation on our investment in GOAT and the fair value adjustment of Retailors, Ltd. Other income also included $4 million of insurance recoveries.
(4)
In the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a $5 million charge related to the Company's income tax reserves due to the resolution of a foreign tax settlement.
FOOT LOCKER, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(In millions)
July 30,
July 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
386
$
1,845
Merchandise inventories
1,644
1,081
Other current assets
285
252
2,315
3,178
Property and equipment, net
899
743
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,526
2,569
Deferred taxes
74
108
Goodwill
773
158
Other intangible assets, net
432
16
Minority investments
736
728
Other assets
113
85
$
7,868
$
7,585
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
596
$
539
Accrued and other liabilities
435
474
Current portion of long-term debt and obligations under finance leases
6
102
Current portion of lease obligations
548
566
1,585
1,681
Long-term debt and obligations under finance leases
449
10
Long-term lease obligations
2,287
2,363
Other liabilities
330
190
Total liabilities
4,651
4,244
Total shareholders' equity
3,217
3,341
$
7,868
$
7,585
FOOT LOCKER, INC.
Store Count and Square Footage
(unaudited)
Store activity is as follows:
January 29,
July 30,
Relocations/
2022
Opened
Closed
2022
Remodels
Foot Locker U.S.
802
15
42
775
16
Foot Locker Europe
626
11
7
630
12
Foot Locker Canada
95
1
5
91
—
Foot Locker Pacific
94
—
—
94
5
Foot Locker Asia
30
3
—
33
—
Kids Foot Locker
410
17
13
414
4
Lady Foot Locker
14
—
4
10
—
Champs Sports
525
1
14
512
3
Footaction
41
—
27
14
—
Sidestep
86
1
5
82
—
WSS
98
7
—
105
4
atmos
37
2
—
39
3
Total
2,858
58
117
2,799
47
Selling and gross square footage are as follows:
July 31, 2021
July 30, 2022
(in thousands)
Selling
Gross
Selling
Gross
Foot Locker U.S.
2,372
4,133
2,363
4,079
Foot Locker Europe
1,027
2,177
1,104
2,284
Foot Locker Canada
254
415
250
411
Foot Locker Pacific
174
273
196
303
Foot Locker Asia
105
185
126
233
Kids Foot Locker
719
1,235
761
1,294
Lady Foot Locker
25
57
19
31
Champs Sports
1,896
2,965
1,890
2,958
Footaction
666
1,089
38
67
Sidestep
91
166
101
191
WSS (1)
—
—
1,035
1,301
atmos (2)
—
—
38
64
Total
7,329
12,695
7,921
13,216
(1) The Company acquired 93 existing WSS stores in September 2021.
(2) The Company acquired 38 existing atmos stores in November 2021.
Contact: Robert Higginbotham
Vice President, Investor Relations
robert.higginbotham@footlocker.com
(212) 720-4600
View original content:
SOURCE Foot Locker IR