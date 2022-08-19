Martin Baughman Trial Lawyers Honored Among Nation's Best

Firm founder Ben Martin recognized for personal injury litigation, Rebecca Neumann among Best Lawyers 'Ones to Watch'

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peer lawyers in Texas and the research staff at Best Lawyers in America have selected Martin Baughman trial lawyers Ben C. Martin and Rebecca Neumann for the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, one of the most respected guides to the U.S. legal profession.

One of legal industry's oldest peer-review guides, Best Lawyers compiles its list from surveys of tens of thousands of attorneys nationwide followed by a rigorous vetting by the magazine's research staff.

The Best Lawyers honors are only the latest recognition for the firm, which has built a national reputation for representing individuals in catastrophic personal injury litigation, including mass torts and multidistrict litigation. In July, a $2.549 million jury verdict involving a medical device was named among the Top 100 verdicts in Texas, according to an analysis by the National Law Journal and VerdictSearch. The case was one of a string of cases handled by the firm related to defective IVC blood filters. Earlier this year, the firm was named among the National Law Journal's Elite Trial Lawyers finalists.

Mr. Martin has devoted his practice to helping individuals level the field in litigation and ensuring that powerful corporate interests take responsibility for dangerous products or negligent practices. Over the course of his career, he has led trial teams in high-profile litigation and secured record verdicts and settlements in state and federal venues across the U.S.

Rebecca Neumann is honored for her appellate practice in the Best Lawyers "Ones to Watch" category, which recognizes early and mid-career practitioners for their professional excellence. She has represented clients in all stages of personal injury litigation. In her appellate practice, she has briefed multiple appeals and presented oral arguments to a Texas appellate court.

Martin Baughman attorneys have helped thousands of victims of accidents and injuries caused by catastrophic vehicular and trucking accidents, oil field explosions, medical and hospital negligence, medical device and pharmaceutical design defects, and personal injuries caused by negligence and gross negligence.

Media Contact:

Robert Tharp

214-420-6011

Robert@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Martin Baughman