Thousands of Joyful Fans Celebrate Global Restaurant Sensation, Jollibee, As it Opens Its Doors in the Heart of Times Square

Jollibee's much-anticipated arrival at "the crossroads of the world" on Thursday, August 18 was met with more than 2,500 customers eagerly lining up for their iconic Chickenjoy fried chicken, Chicken Sandwiches and Peach Mango Pie.

WEST COVINA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, August 18, global restaurant sensation, Jollibee, officially took its place at "the crossroads of the world" with the grand opening of its new flagship store in the heart of Times Square. The much-anticipated opening day celebration, just steps away from the iconic ball drop location, drew more than 2,500 customers – from local New Yorkers to visiting tourists – who wanted to be among the first in Times Square to get their hands on Jollibee's iconic Chickenjoy, Chicken Sandwiches and Peach Mango Pie in addition to the brand-new lineup of salads and sides. Located at 1500 Broadway in the center of Times Square's famed pedestrian plaza, the new restaurant not only marks Jollibee's 84th location in North America, but also symbolizes its arrival to the global stage alongside some of the world's most recognized brands.

Chickenjoy to the world! Global restaurant sensation, Jollibee, opened its flagship location in the heart of Times Square on August 18, 2022, to the delight of fans from around the corner and around the world. (Photo credit: Jollibee) (PRNewswire)

"Opening the doors to welcome our excited, first customers, who waited for hours for this moment, today was truly a dream come true!", remarked Maribeth Dela Cruz, President, Jollibee Group North America, Philippine Brands. "We are so passionate about our mission to spread joy through great tasting food and are so lucky that we have fans and customers that are just as excited and dedicated as we are. This signified a huge milestone for us, and we cannot wait to introduce the joy and taste of Jollibee to more and more of New York and its visitors in this landmark location."

Jollibee's biggest fans began showing up at 1500 Broadway around 8:30PM Wednesday evening, where they camped out over 12 hours to be among the first in line for Thursday's 9AM grand opening. Among them was New York City resident and devoted Jollibee fan, Ernie Aguinaldo, who secured the coveted spot of being the store's first official customer.

"The brand has always had a special place in my heart," noted Aguinaldo. "My first job was at Jollibee in the Philippines, and they have the best fried chicken in the world. I love their passion to spread joy through food and I hope to do the same in my life. I even aspire to open my very own franchise store one day!"

By the early morning, the line snaked several times in front of the store and down Broadway and continued to grow as anticipation for the doors opening became even greater. Crowds continued to flock to the store and eagerly await their meals throughout the day as the beloved Jollibee mascot kept customers and newcomers energized, jolly and satisfied.

"We got the original Chickenjoy and oh my god! I was expecting good chicken, but this is just so flavorful, so juicy and so crunchy!" noted Jollibee first-timers Alexandra and Alison Port. "It's hard to get the right balance of all that with fried chicken and Jollibee hits it spot on."

By the time the doors finally closed at midnight, Jollibee Times Square had served up thousands of its signature menu items to hungry fans who came from near and far to be part of the brand's momentous grand-opening milestone.

"I tried the spicy chicken sandwich, and it is so delicious!" remarked first time Jollibee customer, Kiki. "It's really good. It's spicy, it's tasty. I can taste all the flavors"

For those who plan to visit Jollibee's new Times Square flagship location, here's what you need to know:

Address : 1500 Broadway, New York, NY 10036 (between W. 43 rd & W. 44 th Streets)

Hours of Operation : 9AM – 12AM , seven days a week.

How To Order: At this time, the store is offering dine-in and take-out options only ; online ordering/delivery channels will be available in the coming weeks.

Must-try Menu Items:

Iconic Fan-Favorites

Jollibee has more than 1,500 restaurants across 17 countries and is quickly expanding across North America. Follow Jollibee at @jollibeeus on Facebook, @jollibeeus on Instagram, and @jollibeeusa on TikTok to get updates on Jollibee's upcoming store openings and other exciting announcements and events, including new product launches and special promotions.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 34 countries, with over 6,200 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, India, and Australia.

Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); six franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, PHO24, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines; Dunkin' and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand.

Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that ultimately owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. It also has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. Jollibee Group also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded the Jollibee Group with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Group has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, thus spreading the joy of eating to everyone. To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com .

Jollibee, friends, and partners celebrate the opening of the flagship store opening in the heart of Times Square on August 18, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Longtime and new fans of Jollibee line up in anticipation of the Times Square location grand opening. (PRNewswire)

Hungry visitors gathered in the dining area to dig into Jollibee's famous Chickenjoy fried chicken and other mouthwatering options. (PRNewswire)

