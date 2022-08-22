Blizzard Law Attorneys Earn Best Lawyers in America Recognition

Attorneys from Houston trial boutique named to the prestigious legal guide for 2023

HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The trial attorneys at Blizzard Law PLLC have been named to the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers in America, one of the most reliable and respected legal guides in the country.

Firm founder Ed Blizzard is honored for his work in personal injury litigation on behalf of plaintiffs. With over 40 years' experience handling complex litigation involving personal injury and mass tort claims, Mr. Blizzard has developed a national reputation for securing favorable verdicts for his clients and has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America each year consecutively since 2003.

"These honors give me more motivation to continue to pursue justice for my clients," said Mr. Blizzard. "I am thankful to my peers in the legal industry who made this recognition possible, and for the team we have built at the firm."

Repeat honoree and trial lawyer Anna Greenberg is recognized by Best Lawyers in America for her work in mass tort litigation and class action lawsuits on behalf of plaintiffs. Ms. Greenberg has developed a reputation for a tenacious pursuit of justice and has extensive experience in a wide variety of practice areas. Her recent accolades include being named on The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 under 40 list.

"This recognition is a testament to our dedication to the legal industry and to our clients," said Ms. Greenberg. "We are very thankful and thrilled to know our peers acknowledge our hard work, commitment and results."

Recently, the team at Blizzard Law was also honored by the National Law Journal and Texas Lawyer for their record verdict against Hilton in a sexual assault case that resulted in a $44 million verdict rendered by a jury.

Since launching in 1983, Best Lawyers in America has become a definitive guide to legal excellence and the top legal talent in the country. One of oldest peer-review guides in the nation, Best Lawyers compiles its list from surveys of tens of thousands of attorneys nationwide followed by a rigorous vetting by the magazine's research staff.

For more information about Best Lawyer's methodology or for a complete list of this year's honorees, visit www.bestlawyers.com/

