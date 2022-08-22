BLUE RIDGE ENVIRONMENTAL DEFENSE LEAGUE ANNOUNCES PROTEST ON AUGUST 22, 2022, 3120 STONECREST BLVD., STONECREST, GA 30038 - 6PM

STONECREST, Ga., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A protest will be held on Monday, August 22nd at 3120 Stonecrest Blvd., in opposition to IDI Logistics' proposed 2 million square foot warehouse. Residents and supporters for the preservation of natural resources, clean air, soil, and water denounce another corporate industry that will add more pollution to the area.

Malaika Wells President and CEO of SCC stated, "The Stonecrest Citizens Coalition supports concerned and civically engaged citizens in Stonecrest. I we believe that this event will spark increased dialogue between the City of Stonecrest and its citizens, and inspire the administration to craft development guidelines that center citizen voice and protect our environment and natural resources."

African Americans, Latino, Hispanic, rural, and disenfranchised people reside in locations which are continuously inundated with corporate entities spreading toxic emissions from diesel trucks. Diesel trucks are the largest transportation polluters on the road according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

"Communities of color are located alongside highways and are subjected to elevated levels of pollution," according to Lee Culpepper, a concerned resident of the area.

Citizens for a Healthy and Safe Environment President Renee Cail states, "The protest will inform the community about toxic emissions from diesel trucks such as carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that is driving climate change." Emissions from trucks such as nitrogen dioxide are linked to lung cancer, heart disease and premature death according to the E.P.A.

