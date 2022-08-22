BODEN STRENGTHENS EXECUTIVE TEAM WITH ADDITION OF GLOBAL AGENCY POWERHOUSE, SARA GARIBALDI AS PRESIDENT

With Growing Demand for Multicultural Campaigns, Garibaldi will Partner with Founder and CEO, Natalie Boden, to Accelerate Growth for the Independent, Minority-Owned Agency

MIAMI, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BODEN , an award-winning, independent, minority-owned communications agency welcomes former Ketchum partner Sara Garibaldi as president. Garibaldi will work closely with Founder and CEO Natalie Boden to address the growing demand and accelerated growth from companies looking to lead through impactful campaigns that authentically engage with the Hispanic community.

An award-winning, independent, minority-owned Hispanic communications powerhouse. (PRNewswire)

Garibaldi joins BODEN after an exceptional 14-year career at Ketchum where she was a partner and held multiple roles, including NY Brand practice director and, most recently, Portfolio Leader providing day-to-day counsel to many companies across a wide range of industries, in addition to overseeing operations, including financial management and talent resourcing across the portfolio. She is an agency veteran with over 20 years of experience gathered at the top global public relations agencies, leading award-winning consumer and corporate communications campaigns impacting brand reputation and driving business growth. Prior to her time at Ketchum, Garibaldi worked at Edelman and Weber Shandwick. She has been recognized as one of PRWeek's "Top 40 under 40" and has been credited for more than 50 industry awards throughout her career including the PRWeek Awards, PRovoke SABRES, and Cannes Lions, among others.

"BODEN has been on an incredible growth journey these past few years supporting our dream list of clients, including PepsiCo and McDonald's, who are leading the way in activating impactful campaigns that truly make a difference," said Natalie Boden, BODEN Founder and CEO. "Adding Sara as president will help us accelerate our growth and broaden our expertise as an agency. Sara's strategic mindset, business and brand acumen, creativity, and stellar reputation as a mentor, leader, and growth agent will help us accelerate BODEN's mission: to help brands empower, inform and enhance the lives of the Hispanic community and elevate the next generation of diverse communicators."

"It could not be a more exciting time to join BODEN and help drive forward its important mission as consumers demand more representation and authenticity from brands than ever before," said Garibaldi. "The strong reputation Natalie and her team have built, including the roster of quality, global brands, the award-winning work, and the strong culture of the BODEN familia, appealed to my core. Paired with the fact that more and more companies are realizing the importance of authentically speaking to diverse audiences through impactful, purpose-driven campaigns, I am thrilled to embark on this next chapter with BODEN and be a critical partner to those who see the urgency in needing to future-proof their brands by engaging with and investing in these fast-growing diverse communities."

At BODEN, Garibaldi will counsel existing clients, as well as expand current service offerings, develop new specialty expertise areas, oversee growth and drive operational excellence for the agency. With BODEN's headquarters in Miami, FL, and talent throughout the U.S., Garibaldi will remain based in the New York area.

"The social justice issues that surfaced in recent years required brands to evaluate both their DE&I position and also assess the true impact of their internal and external marketing communications efforts. Given our specialty in culture-first communications with the Hispanic market at our center, BODEN is primed for growth," said Lauren Gongora, EVP and Partner at BODEN. "I am delighted that a seasoned leader like Sara is now part of our team and look forward to working with her as we look to BODEN's future. Sara adds a wealth of experience and an empathetic leadership style that fits in beautifully with our culture."

Garibaldi holds an MBA in Marketing and Finance from NYU's Stern School of Business bringing together integrated marketing expertise with a strong business mindset. Having taught integrated marketing and public relations as an Adjunct Professor for many years, she has a passion for mentoring the next generation of communicators. Originally from Argentina, Garibaldi is fluent in Spanish, has led both general market and multicultural campaigns for an expansive list of global brands, and having grown up around the world during her upbringing, she brings a culture-first approach and unique global perspective to her everyday work.

About BODEN

BODEN is an award-winning, independent, minority-owned Hispanic communications powerhouse on a mission: to build trust and make an impact for brands in the Hispanic market. BODEN's work is powered by Escucha®, the company's proprietary strategic planning process, which provides brands with the insights necessary to empower, inform and enhance the lives of today's diverse U.S. Hispanic population. For more information, visit www.bodenagency.com

Media Contact: lauren@bodenagency.com

As president, Sara Garibaldi will partner with BODEN Founder and CEO, Natalie Boden, to accelerate growth for the independent, minority-owned agency. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BODEN Agency