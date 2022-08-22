GTCR Appoints Jodi Rubenstein to Lead Investor Relations

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, announced today that Jodi Rubenstein has joined the firm as Managing Director, Investor Relations. Ms. Rubenstein comes to GTCR with more than 15 years of experience in investment management with a focus on private equity and other alternative investments. In leading the firm's Investor Relations function from GTCR's Chicago offices, Ms. Rubenstein will be responsible for coordinating all of the firm's investor relations and fundraising activities, while also serving as a senior leader contributing to the firm's growth plan and strategy.

Ms. Rubenstein joins the firm from Goldman Sachs, where she most recently served as Managing Director and Head of Midwest Private Wealth Management based in Chicago. Previously, she was Head of Goldman Sachs' Alternative Capital Markets group in the Americas, based in New York. Ms. Rubenstein is a Chicago-area native and holds an MBA from New York University and a BBA from the University of Michigan.

In this senior role, Ms. Rubenstein will oversee all aspects of GTCR's investor engagement, including fundraising and investor communications. She will participate in GTCR's investment committee process and will work to communicate the firm's investment considerations to its limited partners and other constituents. Ms. Rubenstein will collaborate with investment professionals and staff across the firm to maintain the highest standards of reporting and service to its limited partners. Ms. Rubenstein will also join the leadership of many key initiatives across the firm including our efforts in ESG and DEI as a member of the firm's ESG-DEI Steering Committee.

On behalf of the firm, Co-CEOs Collin Roche and Dean Mihas stated:

"Attracting someone with Jodi's talent, experience, and perspective to lead GTCR's engagement with its limited partners will serve as an immense benefit as the firm continues to grow. The dialogue we maintain with our new and prospective investors is critical to our partnership approach and our ability to serve the needs of these key constituents. Having a seasoned executive of Jodi's caliber will ensure we continue to implement best practices as we build our IR function. Most importantly, Jodi is an excellent fit with our organization, and she shares the values and approach that have made GTCR successful."

"I'm thrilled to join such a long-tenured and respected firm, and one that consistently maintains a relentless focus on generating superior investment performance," said Ms. Rubenstein about GTCR. "Throughout my career, I have always believed that a culture of partnership and transparency between investment firms and limited partners is critical, and GTCR shares that philosophy. GTCR has a great franchise with deep investor relationships, a highly experienced team and strong track record of investment returns, and I look forward to partnering with the team as we continue to build out our investor relations initiatives."

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $24 billion in over 270 companies, and the firm currently manages over $27 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com . Follow us on LinkedIn.

