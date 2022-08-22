Liberty Mutual Insurance Appoints Kevin Smith President, Global Risk Solutions North America

BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance today announced the appointment of Kevin Smith as President of Global Risk Solutions (GRS) North America. Reporting to GRS President Neeti Bhalla Johnson, Smith will be accountable for delivering GRS North America's financial and operational performance which includes commercial and specialty businesses in the US, Canada and Bermuda and operates across Major Accounts, Middle Market and Specialty segments.

Kevin Smith President, Global Risk Solutions North America (PRNewswire)

Smith has over 30 years of experience across property, casualty and specialty insurance, most recently as President and Chief Operating Officer of CNA's specialty business. Previously he held leadership roles in underwriting, marketing and field operations at Chubb North America.

"Kevin's extensive background and leadership skills uniquely qualify him to accelerate our transformation to deliver consistent underwriting profitability and leverage the full global capabilities of Liberty Mutual to solve our clients' and broker partners' risk needs across North America," said Bhalla Johnson. "I am incredibly excited to partner with Kevin and the rest of the GRS leadership team as we continue to make excellent progress to execute our strategy."

Smith is the fourth leadership appointment by Bhalla Johnson since she became GRS President in June 2021. Earlier this year, she appointed Matthew Moore as GRS President of Underwriting, Susanne Figueredo Cook as GRS Chief Operating Officer, and Phil Hobbs as Liberty Specialty Markets President.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people and businesses embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today we are the sixth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2020 gross written premium. We also rank 78 on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the US based on 2021 revenue. As of December 31, 2021, we had $48.2 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ over 45,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

For more information, visit www.libertymutualinsurance.com .

Contact: mediarelations@libertymutual.com

Liberty Mutual Insurance (PRNewsfoto/Liberty Mutual Insurance) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Liberty Mutual Insurance