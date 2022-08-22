Moonstone Nutrition appoints Kenneth G. Romanzi Chairman of the Board

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonstone Nutrition , a Pittsburgh-based, kidney health nutraceutical company, has announced the appointment of Mr. Kenneth G. Romanzi as Chairman of the Moonstone Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"We have been very pleased having Ken as a member of the Moonstone Board over the past year and happy to announce he will now serve as our Chairman," said Salim Rayes, President and CEO of Moonstone Nutrition. "His appointment comes at a pivotal moment as our company continues to grow and create a new kidney health category at retail. Ken's deep experience and leadership in building brands through superior marketing and innovation will be invaluable to our company."

Mr. Romanzi is the former President, CEO and Director of B&G Foods, a $2 billion public food company. Prior to B&G, Ken has led numerous global brands and entrepreneurial ventures at companies such as Ocean Spray, Earthbound Farm Organics (Danone/Whitewave), Nabisco, Cadbury Schweppes, Balduccis and Naked Juice. Ken began his career in marketing at Frito-Lay. He is a graduate of Babson College with a Bachelor of Science in finance and accounting and a long-time member of its Board of Trustees. Ken also attended the Executive Education Program at INSEAD.

Upon the announcement, Ken shared, "I am delighted to serve as Chairman of Moonstone's Board of Directors. The founders of this company have developed a terrific product line of supplements and beverage products that will help millions of kidney stone sufferers. I look forward to helping the board and management scale this business to its full potential."

About Moonstone Nutrition

Moonstone Stone Stopper™ was developed by world-renowned kidney stone doctors and is scientifically proven to reduce the formation of kidney stones. Stone Stopper™ has clinically significant amounts of alkali citrate, which is known to increase urine pH and citrate, making the kidneys inhospitable to the formation of kidney stones. Over 33 million people in the U.S. suffer from excruciating kidney stones and 49 million suffer from chronic kidney disease (CKD). Stone Stopper™ is the first effective kidney stone supplement and beverage on the market with true functional health benefits. It is available in supplement capsules, gummies, and ready-to-mix (RTM) powders.

Moonstone products are currently available on Amazon, Walmart.com, Target.com, and CVS Health Hub stores nationwide.

