Century Communities Announces 4 New Austin Metro Communities

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, is excited to announce four new communities coming soon to the greater Austin area—spread out across exceptional locations from the city of Austin to Round Rock, Elgin and Buda. With the first homes anticipated to begin selling later this fall, now's the time for interested buyers to join interest lists for timely updates about grand openings and available homes.
Showcasing a versatile lineup of single-family floor plans, each community will offer smartly designed open-concept layouts, high-quality included features—like the builder's Century Home Connect™ smart home package—and quick access to a wide variety of outdoor recreation, shopping, dining and employment hubs.
Learn more and join community interest lists at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Austin.
"We're thrilled to be able to deliver over 750 new homes over the next six months to sought-after locations throughout the greater Austin area," said Brian Bekker, Austin Division President. "With beautiful open-concept layouts and on-trend features at a variety of price points, these new communities will provide buyers with abundant choices to find their best fit."
COMING SOON:
Stallion Run | Buda, TX
Two sections anticipated to open in fall 2022
- 179 homes
- Single-family homes from the $300s
- 16 single- and two-story floor plans
- 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, up to 2,413 sq. ft.
- Future amenities include a pool and playground
- Prime location near I-35, Highway 130 and Highway 45, with easy access to premier employment, retail and entertainment hubs
Old Lockhart Road and Mustang Mesa Drive
Buda, TX 78610
Join our interest list: 512.271.3831
Trinity Ranch | Elgin, TX
Anticipated to open in December 2022
- 151 homes
- Single-family homes from the $300s
- Future amenities include a pool and playground
- Located south of Highway 290 off Upper Elgin River Road, with a short commute to downtown Austin, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, and more
- Small-town rural setting with close proximity to big-city convenience
Highway 290 and Swenson Boulevard
Elgin, TX 78621
Join our interest list: 512.271.3831
Jennings Place | Austin, TX
Anticipated to open in January 2023
- 64 homes
- Single-family homes from the $400s
- Located between I-35 South and Highway 183, across from Onion Creek Metropolitan Park—offering over 500 acres with small ponds, trails and more
- Also located close to McKinney Falls State Park, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and downtown Austin, with a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment in every direction
Nuckolls Crossing and Vertex Boulevard
Austin, TX 78744
Join our interest list: 512.271.3831
Avery Centre | Round Rock, TX
Anticipated to open in January 2023
- 395 homes
- Single-family homes from the $400s
- Future amenities include a pool, parks and trails
- Convenient location between I-35 and Highway 130, offering a short commute to downtown Austin and Georgetown
- Also located close to Old Settler's Park, Southwest Williamson County Regional Park, Inner Space Cavern, plus a variety of shopping and dining–including Round Rock Premium Outlets
CR 112 (Avery Nelson Parkway) and FM 1460 (AW Grimes Boulevard)
Round Rock, TX 78665
Join our interest list: 512.271.3831
DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the greater Austin area.
How it works:
- Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
- Click "Buy Now" on any available home
- Fill out a quick Buy Online form
- Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
- Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
