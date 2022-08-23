Cetera Welcomes Mutually Focused Financial Advisors

Team joins Cetera Advisors community from Associated Investment Services managing $174 million

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that Mutually Focused Financial Advisors, LLC, has affiliated with the Cetera Advisors community. The firm is led by industry veterans Mark Forberg and Mike Fasano, who were formerly affiliated with Associated Investment Services. Forberg and Fasano have more than 40 years of combined experience and provide wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services to clients.

Cetera Financial Group (PRNewsfoto/Cetera Financial Group) (PRNewswire)

"Switching firm affiliation is a complicated decision, yet we are more confident than ever that aligning our business with Cetera is the right decision for our practice and for our clients," Forberg and Fasano said. "With smooth operations, industry-leading tools and dedicated support, we know our business will thrive at Cetera Advisors. We look forward to what is to come and to continuing to help clients achieve their financial goals."

"Mark and Mike are dedicated financial professionals who care deeply about serving client needs and interests above all else," said Brett Harrison, CEO of Cetera Advisors. "They share our mindset and values and are positioned well to achieve their goals and better serve their clients as part of Cetera Advisors. We welcome them to the team and look forward to collaborating to achieve success for years to come."

Mutually Focused Financial Advisors is among the latest recruiting wins for Cetera, which attracted a record $3.6 billion in assets in the second quarter of 2022. For more information about Cetera Advisors, visit https://www.cetera.com/cetera_at_a_glance/cetera-advisors.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees approximately $353 billion in assets under administration and $122 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2021.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group