Clarity Movement Co. Raises US$9.6M

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Movement Co. today announced it closed a US$9.6M Series A+ funding round. The round was co-led by Amasia and the Active Fund, with participation from Spero Ventures, SOSV's HAX program, Jason Calacanis' Launch Fund and The Climate Syndicate.

Air pollution is one of the greatest risks to global health and a major factor contributing to climate change.- David Lu

Clarity is the only air quality monitoring solution to provide continuous, real-time monitoring, on a robust data platform, with data calibration and expert services. The Series A+ will support growth worldwide and accelerate product development to further address climate change.

Clarity nodes extend the resolution of traditional measurement stations with easy-to-install nodes that provide reliable and accurate results within minutes using solar power and cellular communication. Thousands of Clarity nodes have been successfully installed in hundreds of cities in more than 60 countries, including London, Los Angeles and Singapore.

"Our motivation is simple – if you can't measure it, you can't fix it," explained David Lu, CEO of Clarity. "Air pollution is one of the greatest risks to global health and a major factor contributing to climate change. We focus on providing localized, real-time and accurate air quality data by combining the latest technology advances and our expertise to make our solutions cost-effective, easy to implement, and accurate."

Clarity networks can incorporate add-on modules to supplement data collected with additional air pollutant measurements. The first three add-on modules, for Wind, Ozone, and Black Carbon, were introduced in 2021 in response to customer demand.

Clarity Movement Co., a privately-held remote-first company headquartered in Berkeley, California, is transforming the way governments, campuses, businesses and communities understand and respond to air pollution. Clarity provides the most complete, scalable air monitoring solution, with unmatched hardware, software and expert services. Used in more than 60 countries around the world, Clarity solutions empower our customers with continuous monitoring, for accurate data in a fully supported, worry-free environment. For more information, visit: <https://www.clarity.io/>.

