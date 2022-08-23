FARO Issues 1st Sustainability Report: Reaffirms Pledge to Reduce GHG Emissions 25% by 2025

--Facility Consolidation & Energy Management Key to Meeting Benchmarks--

LAKE MARY, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced the release of the company's inaugural #Sustainability Report with a renewed commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 25% by 2025. The report highlights the ways in which FARO already contributes to a sustainable future by pioneering numerous precision measurement and imaging tools along with cloud-based data-sharing platforms that enable customers to reduce rework, waste and scrap, while leveraging the advantages of digitalization and working virtually.

FARO is directing resources to research and innovation that centers on its data capture technology at the heart of its new applications and workflows. The goal is to boost efficiency and productivity, reduce error, and enable customers to collaborate and manage project progress without extraneous travel, material or time. These actions contribute to a significantly reduced carbon footprint across many industries, including architecture, construction, engineering, facility operations, manufacturing and public safety.

"As a global corporation with customers and suppliers worldwide, we are committed to sustainable business practices and the protection of the environment," said Michael Burger, President & CEO. "Our mission and vision go together with ensuring a low-carbon future. We strive to unlock the full potential of the digitalization of the physical world for our customers and stakeholders, and we enable meaningful, differentiated value that fosters prosperity and protects the planet we share."

In addition to investing in new development that drives operational waste-reducing solutions for customers, FARO is pursuing a continued consolidation of its physical footprint while encouraging a remote/flexible work employment model. Combined with smart product shipping, recycled plastic packaging, the exploration of 'green' travel options, and a facility energy management strategy, the company will continue to identify ways it can reduce its energy demand or switch to cleaner fuels.

"The world has been through a lot these last few years," Burger added. "We navigate these uncertain waters by staying committed to our values: to think big and solve big problems, to support and exceed the expectations of our customers, and to embrace our shared #ESG responsibility to make a positive impact."

