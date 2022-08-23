Together the two brands partnered to collect, recycle and repurpose evian water bottles from New York's largest tennis tournament in September 2021 furthering a shared mission to keep plastic waste in the economy and out of nature

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rothy's and evian® water announced the launch of a limited-edition, tennis-inspired capsule collection made with repurposed evian water bottles, exclusively created by Rothy's. With a shared mission to significantly reduce and repurpose plastic waste, Rothy's and evian collected approximately 72,000 evian bottles from New York's largest tennis tournament last year, and transformed them into a stunning capsule collection using Rothy's signature 3D knitting process.

Rothy’s and evian® Water Debut Limited-Edition Tennis-Inspired Capsule Collection Made With Recycled evian Water Bottles (PRNewswire)

Each September, nearly ten tons of plastic is generated at this annual tennis event and diverted away from landfills via recycling. In 2021, Rothy's and evian committed to working together to find a circular solution for a portion of diverted waste, equating to approximately 72,000 evian bottles. Together, the brands announced a shared goal of giving evian bottles collected from the tournament a chic second life as part of a capsule collection of court-side essentials, made using Rothy's low waste, circular-focused manufacturing method. Now in 2022, this first-of-its-kind collection where courtside style meets circular production debuts just in time for the height of the 2022 tennis season.

To create the capsule collection, evian bottles were blended with other recycled plastic bottles and then transformed into soft, washable thread, which Rothy's used to knit each item to shape. The limited-edition offerings feature an assortment of durable and washable footwear, tennis gear and accessories including:

The Slip On Sneaker ($125)

The RS01 Sneaker ($175)

The Cap ($95)

The Visor ($75)

The Racket Bag ($325)

The Sling ($195)

The Duffel Bag ($495)

As both Rothy's and evian pursue a closed-loop future, the partnership comes on the heels of both brands' commitments to be circular by 2023 and 2025, respectively.

By designing with recycled materials, circularity is an inherent benefit baked into Rothy's business model. Rothy's builds every product in its wholly-owned workshop, using world-class knitting technology to create footwear and accessories—with nearly no waste. Furthering its mission, in March 2021, Rothy's announced its pledge to reach circular production by 2023, pioneering the shoe recycling technology to incorporate twice-recycled materials into new products. Investing in nature-based carbon reductions for every mile of shipping, Rothy's will also reach carbon neutrality by 2023.

"Inspired by the staggering amount of waste our founders saw in other footwear manufacturing, Rothy's was founded with the goal of creating something better: better materials, better production, better product. We have built a sustainable business from the ground up, including an owned and operated Rothy's factory, where every single Rothy's product is made. We are excited to collaborate with evian to showcase Rothy's transformative capabilities and prove that through innovation we find new uses for single use plastic." — Saskia van Gendt, Rothy's Head of Sustainability

Packaging allows evian to bring its spring water to consumers, preserving the uniqueness of evian natural spring water's quality – but the brand believes it shouldn't come at the expense of the environment. evian is certified carbon neutral and all bottles are fully recyclable1. evian is part of Danone North America, one of the world's largest certified B Corporations, part of a growing movement of established companies using business as a force for good. Today, evian natural spring water 1.5L bottles in the US are made from 100% rPET2.

"Our pioneering spirit drives the evian brand to find revolutionary and sustainable ways to help limit packaging waste and promote recycling. This partnership has allowed us further our circular commitment and truly give our product a second life together with the sustainability fashion leaders at Rothy's. Collectively, we're inspired by the sport of tennis, and after an exciting journey together over the past year, we are thrilled to introduce this one-of-a-kind collection to the world." — Leeni Hämäläinen, Marketing Director at evian North America.

The Rothy's x evian capsule collection will be available starting today for a limited time, exclusively at Rothys.com and Rothy's New York City store locations, with retail prices ranging from $75 to $495.

About Rothy's:

Rothy's transforms sustainable materials into beautiful products for life on the go. Redefining expectations of comfort, style and sustainability, Rothy's knits thread made from recycled plastic water bottles into premium shoes and accessories in their wholly owned factory in Dongguan, China. This innovative manufacturing method allows Rothy's to create their signature pieces with significantly less waste than traditional manufacturing. Rothy's recently furthered its commitment to sustainability with a commitment to reach circular production by 2023.

About evian®:

evian® natural spring water comes from the heart of the French Alps, a unique geological site in the world. For more than 15 years, it travels through the rocks, where it picks up minerals. The brand has been working for over 25 years to preserve natural surroundings of the source, in an effort to preserve evian® natural spring water's exceptional quality for generations to come. Natural and uniquely balanced, evian® natural spring water is a healthy choice throughout the day.

evian®, a Danone brand, embraces the company's One Planet. One Health vision that the health of the people and the health of the planet are interconnected and therefore seeks to protect and nourish both.

For more information on evian and the planet, please visit: https://www.evian.com/en_us/planet

Press Contacts:

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

evian@abmc-us.com

No. 29 Communications

rothys@thenumber29.com

1evian bottles will be blended with other recycled plastic to create the rPet used in the capsule collection

2Excludes caps and labels

Rothy’s and evian® Water Debut Limited-Edition Tennis-Inspired Capsule Collection Made With Recycled evian Water Bottles (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE evian