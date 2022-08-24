EverGlade Consulting Plays Key Role on Industrial Base Expansion (IBx) Project with $39 Million in Federal Funding Secured

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade Consulting ("EverGlade"), a national consulting firm, has successfully partnered with a global leader in mRNA materials used for research, diagnostics, and therapeutics, to successfully manage $39 million in federal funding.

The IBX project will expand the domestic production capacity for materials that are critical to the development and manufacture of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics, including nucleoside triphosphates (NTPs) and mRNA capping reagents, through the construction of a new innovative facility. This government agreement includes funding for the planned expansion of Nucleic Acid Production capabilities.

There is a current substantial demand for a wide range of nucleic acid products in support of multiple COVID-19 mRNA vaccine programs. This IBx project will further prepare the U.S. for any future pandemic by enhancing the supplying of raw materials for use in life-saving vaccines, thus reinforcing vaccine production capabilities in the United States.

Under the agreement, $39 million was awarded for the production facility through the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) on behalf of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), within the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The total investment for the facility is $78 million. BARDAs increased need for domestic development, rapid manufacturing, and distribution of vaccine products to respond to 21st century health security threats, has produced contract awards to combat issues such as COVID-19 through industrial base expansion initiatives.

Construction for the IBx facility is underway with occupancy planned for late this year.

"mRNA technology is the future and preparing the domestic supply chain for this technology is an essential part of the U.S. strategy to prepare for the next pandemic," commented Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder of EverGlade Consulting.

About EverGlade Consulting

EverGlade Consulting is a national consulting firm that helps clients navigate the federal landscape. We are inspired by technology-driven companies whose focus is to secure non-dilutive funding through the federal government. We offer services ranging from proposal support through the implementation of systems to comply with federal regulations at agencies including BARDA, the DOD, HHS, NIAID, and DTRA.

