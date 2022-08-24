MEDFORD COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF AGRICULTURAL SERVICES

MEDFORD, Wis., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medford Cooperative is pleased to announce a key appointment to its senior leadership team. Jake Korzeniewski is joining the organization as the new Director of Agricultural Services. In his role, Korzeniewski will provide leadership for Medford Cooperative's Agricultural Division.

Medford Cooperative has over 110 years of expertise in serving agricultural producers. Our Ag Services division continues to experience significant growth due to the trust and confidence our customers place in the services that we provide. We have doubled our feed tons since 2011, tripled our grain storage in the last five years, and more than doubled the number of employees in the last ten years to provide the highest level of customer service.

Korzeniewski joins Medford Cooperative with several years of experience in the field, which include roles as Director of Grain Operations and Logistics and Production Supervisor at facilities in South Dakota and Wisconsin. In addition to his experience, he will bring valuable leadership and management knowledge from his time serving in the United States Military.

Jake will be responsible for implementing programs and strategies that will continue to build upon our double-digit growth rates by elevating the customer experience that we provide, increase efficiencies through disciplined cost management, and effective procurement of raw materials, while executing essential safety protocols.

"We are excited to have Jake join the Medford Cooperative team. I am confident that Jake's knowledge and strong background in grain services will help us in the advancement of services we are able to provide to our Agricultural customers," commented Chris Piotrowski, Medford Cooperative's CEO and General Manager.

Medford Cooperative is currently one of the fastest growing Cooperatives in Wisconsin, with a long history in serving the agricultural community. The Cooperative looks forward to the contributions Korzeniewski will make towards both their Agricultural Division and the communities it serves.

About Medford Cooperative

Medford Cooperative is a member-owned, producer cooperative that was founded in 1911, making it one of the oldest cooperatives in the state of Wisconsin. The cooperative is diversified with departments in agriculture (feed/grain and agronomy), energy (refined fuels and propane) and retail (grocery, hardware and convenience stores). For more information, go to www.medfordcoop.com.

