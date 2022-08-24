Nelson Hardiman Recognized by U.S. News & World Report's "2023 Best Lawyers in America" for Health Care Law and Healthcare Litigation "Lawyer of the Year" Recognition

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelson Hardiman, LLP is pleased to announce seven attorneys are receiving significant honors from The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™ in their 2023 edition. This recognition honors the professional accomplishments of the top tier legal talent in the country who were selected by their peers through Best Lawyers' rigorous and peer-reviewed selection process. More than 12.2 million evaluations were analyzed, resulting in the recognition of only 5.3% of lawyers in the United States. Achieving this recognition signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.

Nelson Hardiman, LLP is pleased to announce seven attorneys are receiving significant honors from The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™ in their 2023 edition (PRNewswire)

Seven Nelson Hardiman attorneys made Best Lawyers' lists this year: Harry Nelson, Mark Hardiman, Aaron C. Lachant, and John A. Mills, Zachary Rothenberg, and Moshe Kupietzky were named to the 2023 Best Lawyers in America List, and Daniel R. Eliav was named to the 2023 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™ List. The Ones to Watch awards recognize attorneys who are earlier in their careers for outstanding professional excellence. "We are grateful for the professional recognition of the expertise of a growing number of Nelson Hardiman attorneys," said Managing Partner Harry Nelson.

Additionally, Nelson Hardiman partner Aaron C. Lachant was named by his peers as "Lawyer of The Year" for Litigation – Health care. This is a significant honor: only one lawyer per practice area in each region of the country with the highest overall feedback from their peers is awarded the "Lawyer of the Year" honor. Only the top 0.4% of lawyers earned this exceptional distinction in the 2023 edition, placing Aaron in elite company.

This year marks the 16th consecutive year that Moshe Kupietzky, who joined the firm after Best Lawyers inclusion at the Sidley and Reed Smith law firms, was recognized, the 11th consecutive year that Harry Nelson was recognized, and the seventh consecutive year that Mark Hardiman and John Mills were recognized by Best Lawyers. This is the first year that Daniel Eliav, who joined the firm after working at the Nixon Peabody and Sheppard Mullin law firms, was included. Mark Hardiman, Harry Nelson, Zachary Rothenberg and John Mills were nominated for their specialty in Health Care Law. For the second consecutive year, Harry was recognized by Best Lawyers for leadership related to COVID-19.

Best Lawyers in America is the oldest and one of the most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.

