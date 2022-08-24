Shorenstein Achieves WELL Health-Safety Rating for 22 Properties

Rating Recognizes Shorenstein's Ongoing Commitment to the Health and Safety of Its Properties and Tenants

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shorenstein Properties, LLC ("Shorenstein"), an owner and operator of high-quality office, residential and mixed-use properties across the U.S., today announced that 22 Shorenstein properties have received the WELL Health-Safety Rating through the International WELL Building Institute ("IWBI").

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating focused on the effectiveness of a building's or facility's operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement practices and emergency plans in place in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rating system is designed to empower owners and operators to take the necessary steps to prioritize the health and safety of their staff, visitors and other stakeholders.

"At all Shorenstein properties, we are committed to fostering an environment that prioritizes the well-being of everyone within our community, and this recognition showcases our best-in-class property management team's efforts to go above and beyond to create and maintain healthy environments," said Mei Tsuruta, Sustainability Manager at Shorenstein. "We are pleased that all 22 properties that applied for the WELL Health-Safety Rating this year achieved it. We are committed to participating in the IWBI's rating program annually as we advance this work across our properties to meet the needs of today's tenants and residents alike in the post-COVID-19 environment."

Shorenstein continues to implement industry-leading health and safety initiatives that meet the highest industry standards across its portfolio. Shorenstein achieved the WELL Health-Safety Rating at 22 properties by reviewing and continuously enhancing six key features:

Cleaning and sanitization procedures;

Emergency preparedness programs;

Health service resources;

Air and water quality management;

Stakeholder engagement and communication; and

Innovation.

This review has resulted in the implementation of best-in-class practices across these properties, including plans for reduction in respiratory particle exposure as well as Legionella management. Shorenstein has participated in the WELL Health-Safety Rating program since 2021 and is committed to ongoing participating in this rating program.

About Shorenstein Properties LLC

Founded in 1960, Shorenstein Properties LLC is a privately-owned, real estate firm that owns and operates high-quality office, residential and mixed-use properties across the U.S., with offices in San Francisco and New York. Since 1992, Shorenstein has sponsored twelve closed-end investment funds with total equity commitments of $8.8 billion, of which Shorenstein committed $723.5 million. The firm uses its integrated investment and operating capabilities to take advantage of opportunities that, at the particular time in the investment cycle, offer the most attractive returns. Investments have included ground-up developments, asset repositioning and stabilized assets; investment structures have included asset acquisitions, mezzanine loans, preferred equity investments and structured joint ventures. More information is available at www.shorenstein.com.

