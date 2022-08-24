Societe Generale acted as bookrunner for Ford's green bond to finance clean transportation projects

Societe Generale acted an Active Bookrunner for a new $1.75bn 10-year green bond transaction for Ford Motor Company, priced Tuesday, August 16th.

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford Motor Company was met with well-received sponsorship from both the investment grade and high yield investor community, garnering a $5bn final orderbook (2.9x oversubscription) at a final landing level of 6.1%. This was the first high-yield green bond transaction in the market since June 1.

This transaction marks the second green bond offering by Ford, following its $2.5bn inaugural green bond offering in November 2021. The use of proceeds is expected to be allocated by 2023 to exclusively finance clean transportation projects, particularly its battery electric vehicle portfolio.

The transaction references Ford and Ford Credit's Sustainable Financing Framework published in November 2021. In addition to clean transportation, other green categories eligible in this framework include renewable energy, sustainable water and wastewater management, and circular economy. Although no social-labelled transaction has been issued to date, the framework also includes eligible social spend to advance economic employment and access to essential services for disadvantaged communities. Ford and Ford Credit's Sustainable Financing Framework received a favorable Second Party Opinion from Vigeo-Eiris, receiving the highest assessment possible of "Advanced".

Societe Generale has acted as Active Bookrunner and structuring advisor for highly visible inaugural green, social and sustainability transactions for key clients in all asset classes, across the globe, highlighting the bank's strong advisory capabilities in the Sustainable and Positive Impact finance field.

