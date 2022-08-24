Urban Plates Partners with Skateboarding Legend and 13-Time X Games Gold Medalist Nyjah Huston Encouraging Guests to "Fuel Your Best" with Debut of the Nyjah Bowl

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Plates , the chef-driven, fast-casual restaurant with 17 locations across California, has partnered with six-time world champion and 13-time X Games gold medalist Nyjah Huston to inspire guests to "fuel your best," with wholesome, affordable, made-from-scratch food. The collaboration kicks off on August 24 with the company-wide unveiling of the skateboarding legend's signature dish inspired by his passion for eating healthy, vibrant, and colorful foods that help drive award-winning performance.

“I always ate healthy meals growing up thanks to my mom’s cooking,” said Nyjah Huston. “That’s what I love about Urban Plates. Eating healthy is a big part of my success and their food is wholesome, nutritious, and made from scratch.” (PRNewswire)

The Nyjah Bowl ($13) offers a flavor-packed and nourishing combination of grilled chicken with Gochujang sauce, roasted sweet potatoes with grilled red pepper and onions, charred broccoli and wakame, served over cauliflower fried rice, and topped with microgreens. Guests have the option of upgrading their protein selection to grilled sustainable salmon ($18) or enhancing their bowl with the addition of fresh avocado ($2).

"This is the first celebrity collaboration for Urban Plates and Nyjah made it happen," said Joe O'Donnell, president of Urban Plates. "Not only is he a longtime fan of our restaurants, but he also lives by the same philosophy that has driven our restaurants since day one: food should taste good, be affordable, and it should be good for you. We didn't have to convince him of our mission. He lives it every day. Now Nyjah and his fans can enjoy a meal he created at Urban Plates."

Nyjah, a frequent diner at Urban Plates restaurants in Southern California, made the first move for the partnership. Last summer, he approached the company and suggested the idea of working together. From there, the idea to develop a dish evolved organically propelled by Nyjah's focus on making his fans aware of the importance of fueling themselves.

"I always ate healthy meals growing up thanks to my mom's cooking," said Nyjah. "That's what I love about Urban Plates. Eating healthy is a big part of my success and their food is wholesome, nutritious, and made from scratch."

Some of Nyjah's favorite options at Urban Plates are the Grilled Cage-Free Chicken Plate and the Grilled Sustainable Salmon Plate because they provide a well-balanced combination of protein, veggies, and carbs. He met with Urban Plates Chef and Director of Culinary Joe Noonan to talk about the foods and flavor profiles he enjoys the most. The culinary team then presented three options for him to taste and rate. The resulting Nyjah Bowl is the newest addition to Urban Plates' made-from-scratch menu of fresh crave bowls along with salads, plates, sandwiches, and sides.

The bowl will be available for in-store dining, delivery, takeout, and as part of the restaurant's signature Plates Pass subscription program offering any entrée for just $11, for a $10 monthly fee.

Continued Nyjah, "When you eat at Urban Plates, you don't have to compromise and can have it all when it comes to food. This partnership has been an incredible learning experience as I want to help enforce Urban Plates' message that food can be delicious, healthy, fast, and affordable."

About Urban Plates

Urban Plates began in 2011, as a chef-driven concept focused on delivering wholesome, quality food at affordable prices, and there are currently 17 locations with more to come in 2023. Headquartered in Solana Beach, Calif., the brand has locations throughout San Diego, Orange County, the greater Los Angeles area, and Northern California. Urban Plates' expansive, customizable menu items are made fresh in-house, from scratch, every day using clean (organic whenever and as much as possible) and sustainable ingredients. With menus that include gluten-free, plant-based, dairy-free, pescatarian, low-carb, or any combination of the above, Urban Plates is committed to bringing variety and honest value to its guests. Follow Urban Plates on Instagram, YouTube or Facebook at @urbanplates or visit Urban Plates online at www.urbanplates.com.

Contact:

Audrey Doherty

Chemistry PR

619-236-8397

urbanplates@chemistrypr.com

(PRNewsfoto/Urban Plates) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Urban Plates