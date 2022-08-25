2022 RE/MAX COMMERCIAL SYMPOSIUM TO HOST DYNAMIC SPEAKERS

Current or aspiring commercial real estate professionals can make referral connections and learn new business strategies at this premier industry event in September

DENVER, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC today announced an impactful lineup of speakers for the upcoming 2022 RE/MAX Commercial Symposium. The three-day event, designed to help commercial brokers build their businesses – and provide insights to residential agents interested in expanding their expertise – will be at the Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa in Tucson, Arizona, September 11-13.

This year's speaker lineup is extremely strong, starting at the top. Futurist Greg Lindsay will speak about what's ahead for commercial real estate in urban environments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. And Rick Sharga, Executive Vice President of Marketing Intelligence for ATTOM Data Solutions, will provide a data-rich update on the current commercial real estate market.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about significant change in the commercial real estate industry," says Shawna Gilbert, RE/MAX Senior Vice President of Global Development, who oversees RE/MAX Commercial. "The RE/MAX Commercial Symposium offers an opportunity for commercial or residential agents to connect and discuss the ever-changing market. Attendees will learn a lot about trends, marketing, technology and other topics that can take their business to the next level."

Participants will also hear from RE/MAX leaders including Mike Reagan, RE/MAX Senior Vice President, Industry Relations and Global Growth & Development, and Kristie Kimnach, Director of RE/MAX Commercial, among others. Other featured speakers and topics include:

Paul Rumler , CEO & EVP, CCIM Institute and Richard Juge, President, RE/MAX Commercial Brokers, Inc will discuss how the partnership between RE/MAX Commercial and the CCIM Institute creates business-building opportunities for brokerages, teams and individuals.

Mark Hulsey , Managing Broker, RE/MAX Results Commercial Group will speak to marketing tactics tailored specifically for commercial real estate professionals.

Aubrie Kobernus , CEO, REALTORS® Land Institute, will moderate a panel of RE/MAX commercial brokers on the strategies behind land deals. , will moderate a panel of RE/MAX commercial brokers on the strategies behind land deals.

In 2021, RE/MAX Associates in 89 countries closed over 50,000 commercial transaction sides and $19 billion in commercial sales and lease volume. Additionally, in 2021, RE/MAX Commercial grew in volume 66.4% year over year*. Registration is open for the year's RE/MAX Commercial Symposium. Learn more about the event and register here.

*Global Commercial sales and lease volume.

