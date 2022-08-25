Celebration Pointe and the Florida Gators to Restart Popular Friday Night 'Chomp The Block' Parties Before Every Gator Home Football Game

Official Block Party of the Florida Gators®

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebration Pointe announced today the 2022 'Chomp the Block' schedule, the official block party of the Florida Gators, to be held every Friday before home football games. The events, starting Sept. 2, feature food and drinks from onsite restaurants, food trucks, live music, giveaways, and games, along with special appearances by the Gators' Spirit Team. Celebration Pointe is North Central Florida's premier mixed-use development, prominently located just off I-75 and Archer Road in Gainesville.

"The start of college football season is an exciting time of year in Gainesville, and we are thrilled to once again work closely with UF Athletics for this season's exceptional, uniquely-themed block parties," said Sean McIntosh, Vice President of Asset Management, Celebration Pointe. "Celebration Pointe is a welcoming and convenient venue for these fun, family-friendly events."

A Chomp the Block party is held each home-game Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. There will be food and beverages at Celebration Pointe restaurants and outdoor bars, plus food trucks, a kids' zone with child-friendly games such as a bounce house, face painting and balloon animals. The band Chillula will be on hand to play live music for this first event of the season.

This year's Chomp the Block schedule invites you to Celebration Pointe on the following dates with these featured bands:

Sept. 2 – Chillula





Sept. 9 – Whiskey Jones





Sept. 16 – Benny & the Band





Sept. 30 – Heavy Pedal





Oct. 7 – Jamie Davis





Oct. 14 – The Broken Hearts





Nov. 11 – Gainesville Retro Society

These exclusive block parties are part of a comprehensive, ongoing partnership program with the Florida Gators. In addition to Chomp the Block parties, the agreement includes Celebration Pointe hosting Gator Talk Radio with Florida Athletics coaches, which started Aug. 22 and is held at 6 p.m. on most Mondays at The Keys Grill & Piano Bar inside Celebration Pointe.

Celebration Pointe is also a Gator Aider location for convenient, game day park-and-ride to and from UF football games on Saturdays.

Visit www.celebrationpointe.com for more information and a full lineup of this year's official block parties, bands and food trucks.

Chomp The Block parties are hosted in collaboration between Celebration Pointe, University Athletic Association, LEARFIELD and Frankel:.

About Celebration Pointe

Located at the intersection of I-75 and Archer Road, Celebration Pointe is a 160-acre, one million-plus-square-foot mixed-use development. In addition to some 300,000 square feet of Class-A office space, Celebration Pointe features approximately 400,000 square feet of many first-to-market retailers and restaurants, as well as a mix of highly experiential and entertainment venues. Major anchor tenants include Bass Pro Shops, the area's first luxury seating, state-of-the-art Regal Cinemas RPX theater complete with food and lounge, Spurrier's Gridiron Grille and Visors Rooftop, as well as a Nike Factory Story and several unique restaurant concepts. The project offers a 140-room Hotel Indigo and looks to open the new, 130,000 square foot Alachua County Sports Complex in January 2023. Celebration Pointe has the area's newest choice of luxury apartments and urban townhomes. For more information, please visit www.celebrationpointe.com.

