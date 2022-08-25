Quanta Services Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

Discusses Progress Across Key Sustainability Pillars and Highlights Our Leading Role in Enabling the Energy Transition

HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) announced today the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report. The report discusses the Company's accomplishments last year and marks a key milestone for Quanta as we publish our first consolidated set of sustainability metrics, including our Scope 1 and 2 emissions. Titled, "Connecting People, Powering Tomorrow," the report discusses Quanta's ongoing commitment to People, Planet and Principles and the important positive impact Quanta has on society through capitalizing on the megatrends and opportunities to help lead the energy transition and enable technological development in a just and equitable manner. Please visit https://sustainability.quantaservices.com to access the microsite and report.

"The decisions we make are motivated by what will benefit our employees, our customers, our stockholders and the communities where we live and work. I'm proud of the significant progress we have made on our sustainability initiatives over the past several years and the increased information and transparency we are able to provide in our 2021 report regarding our sustainability performance," said Duke Austin, Quanta's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Quanta's comprehensive infrastructure solutions position us to play a leading role in the transition towards a lower-carbon economy and allow us to support our customers' efforts to improve energy system resiliency and reliability and enable technologies that enhance our quality of life. These initiatives are estimated by industry sources to require hundreds of billions of dollars of investment in the next several decades, with a significant portion expected to be invested in renewable energy generation, electric transmission and distribution systems, electric vehicle charging and other forms of clean power infrastructure."

Quanta's 2021 Sustainability Report is guided by several reporting frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Additionally, the report discusses the Company's progress across four categories and includes the highlights below:

Impact

Acquired Blattner Holding Company and its operating subsidiaries (Blattner) in 2021, giving Quanta an industry-leading renewable energy infrastructure solutions platform. During 2021, Blattner completed projects that installed 6,857 MW of wind and solar generating capacity and battery storage projects, which is estimated to avoid approximately 11.9 m tons of CO 2 emissions.

Supported our customers to an unprecedented level with our industry-leading emergency response services, including approximately 1.8 M man-hours spent restoring electric power service to millions of people in response to named storms.

Environmental

Built significant environmental reporting capacity, enabling the collection of CO 2 emissions data across 70,000+ vehicle assets and 1,000+ owned and leased properties.

Reduced CO 2 intensity (gCO2 / $ revenue) measured from our vehicle fleet by approximately 10.5% since 2019.

Social

Increased training of individuals from traditionally underrepresented ethnic and racial groups at campus career programs at Northwest Lineman College (NLC) to 31% in 2021.

Increased diverse supplier spending to $742 million in 2021, a 9% increase from 2020.

Governance

Completed our first sustainability assessment to identify and prioritize sustainability topics most important to Quanta's business and stakeholders.

Increased Board diversity to 30% female.

Quanta's 2021 Sustainability Report, 4-page Sustainability Tear Sheet and Sustainability Data Metrics detailing our three-year performance trends are available for download on Quanta's website.

About Quanta Services

Quanta is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, renewable energy, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

