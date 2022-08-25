Tipalti Announces Second-Annual Illuminate User Conference; Oakland A's Billy Beane to Keynote

The hybrid event will feature sessions from leading Finance and Technology Luminaries Including R "Ray" Wang, Jack McCullough, Mark Brousseau and Jody Padar

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tipalti, the leading automated global payables solution, today announced the keynote presentations for Illuminate, the company's second-annual finance user conference being held Sept. 13-15. The hybrid event will include online sessions and in-person events in San Francisco and London, as well as virtual panels, presentations and workshops. Tipalti is welcoming Billy Beane , Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations for the Oakland A's and the inspiration for the film Moneyball, as its keynote speaker to share his innovative analytics-focused approach to management and leadership.

Top financial and business minds will join Tipalti at Illuminate for sessions on agility, future-proofing, decentralization, efficiency and much more. Sessions will include conversations on the latest financial trends across areas such as the creator economy and the global payments landscape, and will allow business leaders to discuss best practices for dealing with inflation, globalization and much more.

Highlights of this year's event include:

Sessions led by some of the leading voices in finance and business, including Ray Wang , Principal Analyst, Founder & Chairman, Constellation Research, Inc.; Jack McCullough , President, CFO Leadership Council; Adam Parness , President, Adam Parness Consulting and former executive at Spotify; Kevin Permenter , Research Director, IDC; Jody Padar, Head of Tax Strategy & Evangelism, April (getapril.com); Shari Freeman , CFO, Room to Read; Catherine Jhung , Senior Managing Director, Hercules; and Beau Lansky , Managing Partner, SVB Capital.

Continuing Professional Education sessions such as: "Steps to a Successful Global AP Strategy," "Finance Mentorship: How to Make it Pay Off" and "Get Smarter About Cash Flow and Spend."

Innovative panel discussions featuring Tipalti customers such as Captiv8 on "Emerging Trends in the Global Payments Landscape," The Art of Problem Solving on "How Women are Setting the Pace in Finance," TuneIn on "How to Improve Your Global Payments Game" and many more.

"2022 has presented challenges across the global economy and we are proud to offer educational opportunities to help those in the finance profession navigate the turbulence and continue to grow. We're proud to be welcoming top business, finance and technology leaders to Illuminate to further expand these dialogues," said Chen Amit, CEO and Co-Founder of Tipalti. "This year's event comes on the heels of significant growth and innovation for Tipalti that we're excited to share with attendees. They will also get an exclusive first-look at Tipalti's latest solutions and enhancements, including our short-and-long-term product roadmap; and an opportunity to network with their peers on the obstacles they face every day as well as talk about the latest trends with industry influencers and luminaries."

To view the full Illuminate agenda and register for the event, visit here . The in-person sessions will be held on September 15 at the Pearl on 601 19th Street San Francisco and the Charlotte Street Hotel on 15 - 17 Charlotte Street London.

About Tipalti

Tipalti comes from the Hebrew expression for "We handled it." Tipalti is the only company handling both Global Partner Payments and Accounts Payable workflows for high-velocity companies across the entire financial operations cycle: onboarding and managing global suppliers, instituting procurement controls, streamlining invoice processing and approvals, executing payments around the world and reconciling payables data across a multi-subsidiary finance organization. Tipalti enables high-growth companies to scale quickly by making payables strategic with operational, compliance, and financial controls. Thousands of companies, such as Amazon Twitch, GoDaddy, Roku, WordPress.com, and ZipRecruiter use Tipalti to reduce operational workload by 80% and accelerate the financial close by 25%, while improving partner visibility and strengthening financial and spend controls. For more information, visit tipalti.com.

