ABC Fitness Solutions Completes Its Acquisition of Glofox Paving the Way to Create One of the Largest Global Fitness Tech Companies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Fitness Solutions (ABC), the leading technology and related services provider for the fitness industry, today announces that one of its affiliates has completed its acquisition of Glofox in accordance with the definitive agreement entered into by both parties on July 29, 2022. One of the fastest-growing fitness management platforms, Glofox has now become a dedicated business unit servicing the boutique gym and studio sector within ABC.

"Starting with my first meeting with the Glofox team, I was immediately impressed with their achievements and saw the natural synergies with ABC's growth strategy," said Bill Davis, CEO of ABC Fitness Solutions. "Glofox's innovation in the boutique and studio sector combined with ABC's 40-year proven track record, will allow us to build one of the largest and most tightly integrated fitness technology companies in the world empowering fitness providers of all sizes."

Co-founder and CEO of Glofox Conor O'Loughlin will continue to lead Glofox and will report to Bill Davis. Operating as a business unit within ABC, Glofox will retain its team, offices, and customers and will work together with ABC to realize identified synergies and joint innovations that will provide added value to customers.

"We are excited to join ABC, and I look forward to working with Bill Davis and our combined team to continue to help our customers manage every aspect of their fitness business," said Conor O'Loughlin, CEO & Co-Founder of Glofox. "With the additional resources and expertise gained by being a part of ABC, we look forward to bringing even more innovations to market, faster, more cost-effectively, and to the benefit of even more Glofox customers worldwide."

The strategic addition of Glofox to ABC significantly expands ABC's global reach and amplifies its ability to serve fitness organizations of all sizes. Collectively they will support over 31 million members across more than 24,000 fitness locations in 116 counties.

Over the past two years, ABC has made several strategic acquisitions, including, Trainerize, GymSales, and FitnessBI, which have allowed it to develop best in classes solutions for the fitness industry. From personal trainers to yoga studios, boutique gyms to commercial fitness clubs, the combination of Glofox and ABC can now serve any fitness provider of any size worldwide.

About ABC Fitness Solutions

ABC Fitness Solutions (abcfitness.com) is the premier software and related services provider for the fitness industry. Building on a reputation for excellence in support for clubs and their members, ABC is the trusted provider to boost performance and create a Total Fitness Experience for members of clubs of all sizes, whether a national franchise, regional chain or a local gym. Founded in 1981, ABC helps over 20,000 clubs and facilities in 75 countries perform better and more profitably, offering a comprehensive SaaS (Software as a Service) club management solution that enables club operators to achieve optimal performance. ABC Fitness Solutions is a Thoma Bravo portfolio company; a private equity firm focused on investing in software and technology companies (thomabravo.com).

About Glofox

Glofox is an innovative management software solution helping visionary fitness brands build successful, growing businesses. The all-in-one platform replaces outdated and overcomplicated systems with a streamlined, easy-to-use experience for members and staff alike. Built to address the intricacies that come with managing both independent fitness businesses and large fitness franchises, the platform delivers a powerful suite of tools to drive success and empower operators globally. Founded in 2017, Glofox now serves over 80 countries and over 17 languages internationally and is continuously expanding its network to unlock opportunities for fitness businesses worldwide.

