U.S. SALAMI MAKER ADDS ON-TREND NEW FLAVOR COMBINATION TO ITS CHARCUTERIE SNACK PACKS

Olli Salumeria expands its high-protein grab-and-go snack line with a new Pepperoni Mozzarella offering launching in August

Company's largest-ever integrated marketing campaign will position Snack Packs as perfect for busy fall routines

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the fastest-growing names in Italian-style salami is expanding its popular snack pack line with a new pairing that combines two of its most-requested, on-trend deli flavors for the very first time: pepperoni and mozzarella.

Olli Salumeria has set a late-summer launch date for its Olli Pepperoni Mozzarella Snack Pack, the latest offering in its line of high-protein, grab-and-go mini meals, which pair sliced, slow-cured salami, high-quality cheeses and artisanal crackers. (PRNewswire)

Oceanside, Calif.-based Olli Salumeria has set a late-summer launch date for its Olli® Pepperoni Mozzarella Snack Pack, the latest offering in its line of high-protein grab-and-go mini meals, This newest snack pack, combining sliced, slow-cured Olli Pepperoni and Mozzarella cheese with La Panzanella crackers, joins four other Olli Snack Pack salami/cheese pairings including Genoa/Fontina, Sopressata/Cheddar, Calabrese/Asiago and Prosciutto/Mozzarella.

Olli's Pepperoni Mozzarella Snack Pack will be available at supermarkets nationwide and select specialty retailers in August 2022, for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $3.99.

Launched in 2018, Olli® Snack Packs leverage the current charcuterie craze with single-serving, gluten-free and keto-friendly snack packs featuring premium, slow-cured salami, cheese and crackers on-the-go.

Made with simple, natural ingredients that are hormone- and antibiotic-free, and slow-cured according to multi-generational Italian family recipes, Olli Snack Packs offer a convenient snack option with 13 grams of protein that deliver the on-trend flavors of charcuterie in a single-serving, two-ounce portion.

"As part of our ongoing mission to bring the distinctive flavors of our slow-cured salami to consumers in the U.S., we're always looking for new pairings and other ways to reach foodies, busy families and those looking for an authentic Italian experience," said Olli Salumeria President Oliviero Colmignoli. "Olli Snack Packs combine our famous salami with high-quality pairings to create an easy, flavorful and satiating mini meal for anyone on the go. The only thing missing is the charcuterie board."

"With our latest Olli Snack Pack, we're pairing two of the most beloved, most classic charcuterie flavors – pepperoni and mozzarella – for the first time and in way that reminds everyone of Olli's 170-year legacy in Italian salami," Colmignoli said.

Led by Colmignoli, the grandson of cured-meat legend Ferruccio Fiorucci, Olli Salumeria is driven to introducing Americans to the sweeter, less acidic taste of salami slow-cured in the Italian method. From state-of-the-art processing facilities, Olli Salumeria combines genuine old-world family recipes, curing techniques and quality ingredients with a commitment to becoming the first 100% preservative-free Italian salami producer in America.

Charcuterie became increasingly popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers sought exciting, premium foods at home. Online searches about charcuterie grew nearly 300% through 2021, with continued interest in the post-pandemic period.

Olli Snack Packs can be found nationally at Walmart and on Amazon, at select Publix, and Albertsons locations, and at an increasing number of regional supermarkets and specialty retailers across the country.

For more information on the Olli story, curing technique and products, visit www.olli.com or follow Olli Salumeria Americana on Facebook and Instagram.

About Olli Salumeria

Olli Salumeria is a U.S.-based salumeria (Italian for "delicatessen") that faithfully carries on fourth generations of the salami-making traditions of one of Italy's most famous salami families. Named after Oliviero Colmignoli, the grandson of cured-meat legend Ferruccio Fiorucci. who produced his first salami in 1850, Olli is driven to introducing Americans to the sweeter, less acidic taste of salami slow-cured in the Italian method. The company offers a growing line of snack packs, antipasto, pre-sliced trays, individual sticks and bulk, charcuterie-worthy salami chubs to preferred retailers, discriminating foodies, natural snack lovers and those simply wanting an authentic taste of Italy.

From state-of-the-art processing facilities in Oceanside, Calif., which Oliviero and his team selected for its Mediterranean climate, Olli combines genuine Italian recipes, curing techniques and quality with a commitment to being the first 100% preservative free Italian salami producer in America.

Olli can be found nationally at Walmart and on Amazon, at select Publix and Albertsons locations and at regional supermarkets and specialty retailers across the country. To find an Olli retailer near you, go to www.olli.com/locate-products.

