ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. PRESENTS RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2022

AZOUR, Israel, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2022.
Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2022
- Growth in total subscribers to approximately 1,972,000: net increase in aftermarket of 50,000 and net decrease in OEM of 2,000;
- Revenues of $73.4 million, an increase of 9% year-over-year;
- Net income of $8.7 million compared with $9.1 million in the second quarter of last year;
- EBITDA of $19.4 million, compared with $18.2 million in the second quarter of last year, up 7% year-over-year;
- Generated $10.9 million in quarterly operating cash flow;
- Declared dividend of $3.0 million; purchased $3.4 million under share buy-back program;
Management Comment
Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran, said, "We are very pleased with the results of the second quarter, especially at a time when component supply chains remained tight and new car sales remain constrained. In particular, the above-average growth in our after-market subscriber base has continued for the second quarter this year and we have so far added 91,000 subscribers in 2022- well on target to reach or even surpass the top-end of our expected range of between 140,000-160,000 for the year."
Continued Mr. Sheratzky, "The strong growth in our subscriber base is beginning to be expressed in our subscriber revenue growth, which despite currency headwinds, showed a growth of 11% year-over-year. We also demonstrated a 130 basis-point improvement in the subscriber gross margin, demonstrating that the operating leverage in our business is beginning to become more apparent."
Added Mr. Sheratzky, "Our continued profitability and ongoing cash generation enable us to share the fruits of our ongoing success with our shareholders. Beyond the regular dividend payment of $3 million per quarter, we purchased $3.4 million in shares under our share buy-back program. Both our dividend and share buy-back programs are expressions of our ongoing focus on generating shareholder value."
Second Quarter 2022 Results
Revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $73.4 million, an increase of 9% compared with revenues of $67.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. 71% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 29% were from product revenues.
Revenues from subscription fees were $52.3 million, an increase of 11% over second quarter 2021 revenues.
The subscriber base amounted to 1,972,000 as of June 30, 2022. This represents an increase of 48,000 net over that of the end of the prior quarter. During the quarter, there was an increase of 50,000 in the aftermarket subscriber base and a decrease of 2,000 in the OEM subscriber base.
Product revenues were $21.1 million, an increase of 3% compared with that of the second quarter of 2021.
Gross profit for the quarter was $33.8 million (46.1% of revenues), an 9% increase compared with gross profit of $31.1 million (46.2% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021.
The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues improved to 56.8%, compared with 55.5% in the second quarter of 2021.
The gross margin on products was 19.6% in the quarter, compared with 24.8% in the second quarter of 2021. The product margin was impacted by the higher components' prices up until the beginning of the year, due to the ongoing global shortage of component as well as the product sales mix sold in the quarter. As the shortage of components has began to ease, we expect improvement in our product gross margins toward the end of the year
Operating income for the quarter was $14.4 million (19.7% of revenues), compared with $13.8 million (20.4% of revenue) in the second quarter of last year.
EBITDA for the quarter was $19.4 million (26.5% of revenues), compared with $18.2 (26.9% of revenues) million in the second quarter of last year.
Financial expense for the quarter was $1.4 million compared with a financial expense of $1.0 million in the second quarter of last year.
Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $8.7 million (11.9% of revenues) or earnings per share of $0.43, compared with a $9.1 million (13.5% of revenues) or earnings per share of $0.44.
Cash flow from operations for the second quarter of 2022 was $10.9 million.
As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $33.2 million and debt of $20.1 million, amounting to a net cash of $13.1 million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $54.7 million and debt of $31.4 million, amounting to a net cash of $23.3 million, as of December 31, 2021.
Dividend
For the second quarter of 2022, a dividend of $3.0 million was declared. This is in line with the Board's current policy of issuing at least $3 million on a quarterly basis.
Buy Back
On August 4, 2021, Ituran announced that its Board of Directors decided to continue executing the $19 million remainder of a $25 million share buy-back program that was first announced in 2019. Under the current buy-back program, 146,589 shares amounting to $3.4 million was purchased in the second quarter and approximately $8 remains under the current program.
The share repurchases, if any, will be funded by available cash and repurchases of Ituran's ordinary shares will be made based on SEC Rule10b-18 terms.
About Ituran
Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.
Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approaching 2 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.
For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
US dollars
June 30,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
(unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
32,671
50,306
Investments in marketable securities
496
4,405
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts)
45,837
43,916
Other current assets
42,655
36,979
Inventories
29,154
27,128
150,813
162,734
Non- Current investments and other assets
Investments in affiliated companies
1,330
885
Investments in other companies
1,658
1,866
Other non-current assets
3,465
3,146
Deferred income taxes
10,868
11,091
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
14,739
16,205
32,060
33,193
Property and equipment, net
40,263
35,652
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
10,815
4,690
Intangible assets, net
14,535
16,753
Goodwill
39,530
39,999
Total assets
288,016
293,021
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)
US dollars
June 30,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
(unaudited)
Current liabilities
Credit from banking institutions
16,219
18,257
Accounts payable
20,890
21,275
Deferred revenues
21,480
24,333
Other current liabilities
37,241
40,767
95,830
104,632
Non- Current liabilities
Long term loan
3,901
13,169
Liability for employee rights upon retirement
21,171
22,476
Deferred income taxes
1,863
1,952
Deferred revenues
11,741
8,902
Others non-current liabilities
2,182
2,337
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
7,681
1,750
48,539
50,586
Stockholders' equity
137,590
132,460
Non-controlling interests
6,057
5,343
Total equity
143,647
137,803
Total liabilities and equity
288,016
293,021
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
US dollars
US dollars
Six month period
Three month period
(in thousands except per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues:
Telematics services
102,540
92,562
52,314
46,943
Telematics products
42,920
42,265
21,074
20,519
145,460
134,827
73,388
67,462
Cost of revenues:
Telematics services
44,739
41,370
22,607
20,899
Telematics products
33,627
31,652
16,950
15,421
78,366
73,022
39,557
36,320
Gross profit
67,094
61,805
33,831
31,142
Research and development expenses
8,131
6,841
3,991
3,295
Selling and marketing expenses
6,580
6,500
3,456
3,244
General and administrative expenses
23,698
22,005
11,986
10,907
Other income, net
(118)
(86)
(39)
(74)
Operating income
28,803
26,545
14,437
13,770
Other expense, net
-
(3)
-
-
Financing expense, net
(3,938)
(1,982)
(1,373)
(989)
Income before income tax
24,865
24,560
13,064
12,781
Income tax expenses
(5,918)
(5,718)
(3,454)
(2,905)
Share in losses of affiliated companies ,net
(121)
(21)
(78)
(10)
Net income for the period
18,826
18,821
9,532
9,866
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(1,359)
(1,452)
(794)
(758)
Net income attributable to the Company
17,467
17,369
8,738
9,108
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders
0.85
0.83
0.43
0.44
Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)
20,497
20,813
20,460
20,813
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
US dollars
US dollars
Six month period
Three month period
(in thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss) for the period
18,826
18,821
9,532
9,866
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
9,893
8,735
4,986
4,383
Interest and exchange rate differences on loans, net
-
4
-
33
Loss (gain) in respect of trading marketable securities
3,772
365
1,422
(116)
Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement
1,072
1,178
154
716
Share in losses of affiliated companies, net
121
21
78
10
Deferred income taxes
142
(882)
(15)
39
Capital gain on sale of property and equipment, net
(295)
(53)
(233)
(49)
Increase in accounts receivable
(5,051)
(6,533)
(1,366)
(945)
Decrease (increase) in other current assets
(6,251)
1,032
(3,225)
1,552
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(3,995)
1,229
755
(431)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
255
1,008
(956)
1,964
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues
541
1,863
(1,305)
42
Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities
(1,228)
743
1,025
1,264
Increase in obligation for purchase non-controlling interests
-
686
-
686
Net cash provided by operating activities
17,802
28,217
10,852
19,014
Cash flows from investment activities
Decrease (increase) in funds in respect of employee rights
(373)
(1,504)
19
(765)
Capital expenditures
(14,718)
(6,819)
(8,596)
(4,102)
Investments in affiliated and other companies
(600)
(420)
(223)
(138)
Repayment of (Investments in) long term deposit
130
(79)
152
-
Investment in marketable securities
(103)
-
(103)
-
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
783
628
573
407
Net cash used in investment activities
(14,881)
(8,194)
(8,178)
(4,598)
Cash flows from financing activities
Short term credit from banking institutions, net
(99)
(83)
(50)
(34)
Repayment of long term loan
(8,223)
(14,982)
(4,046)
(4,211)
Dividend paid
(5,766)
(10,100)
(2,875)
(10,100)
Purchase of treasury shares
(3,446)
-
(3,446)
-
Dividend paid to non-controlling interest
-
(385)
-
(356)
Net cash used in financing activities
(17,534)
(25,550)
(10,417)
(14,701)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(3,022)
(1,080)
(2,840)
1,728
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(17,635)
(6,607)
(10,583)
1,443
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
50,306
72,183
43,254
64,133
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
32,671
65,576
32,671
65,576
