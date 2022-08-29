One Size Does Not Fit All™: Currax Pharmaceuticals Launches New Campaign to Address Emotional Eating Challenges Faced by Individuals Seeking Weight Loss

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC ("Currax"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company and manufacturer of the #1 oral weight loss medication brand CONTRAVE® (naltrexone HCl/bupropion HCl), proudly announced the launch of the brand's new campaign, One Size Does Not Fit All™, which aims to demonstrate the unique challenges individuals who are overweight or suffering from obesity face and emphasizes the need for a personalized approach to weight loss to achieve long-term success.

Emotional eating impacts 40 to 50 percent of individuals who are overweight or suffering from obesity. It is defined as eating in response to positive or negative emotions. CONTRAVE is specifically designed to reduce hunger and control cravings, giving the patient control over their eating habits so they can lose weight and keep it off.

"Obesity is the number one preventable cause of death in the U.S. and has accelerated in prevalence as a result of the pandemic," said George Hampton, President and CEO of Currax. "It is important that we recognize that weight loss is much more than eating less and moving more. A weight loss journey is a unique challenge for every individual, and a treatment like CONTRAVE can help to address it."

A study out of the Mayo Clinic by Acosta, et al. and published in Obesity showed that 79 percent of patients lost more than 10 percent of their body weight in one year when following phenotype guided treatment versus 34 percent whose treatment was not phenotype guided. An individualized approach to medication selection can be key to patient success with obesity treatment.

Today, only 2 percent of individuals who are overweight or suffering from obesity are being treated with a prescription medicine. "Support for weight loss is not being discussed enough by patients and providers," said Ed Cinca, SVP Global Marketing and Strategic Alliance Management at Currax. "Addressing unique challenges like emotional eating can help patients get the specific support they need to succeed."

Currax is committed to increasing education around available treatment options, empowering patients to discuss their weight management challenges with their doctors and ensuring widespread access to weight-loss medications. Tackling the issues of convenience and affordability, Currax launched their CurAccess™ Program to all patients, regardless of insurance coverage, which allows patients to get their prescription of CONTRAVE for no more than $99 and free shipping.

CONTRAVE Important Safety Information and Indication

WHAT IS CONTRAVE?

CONTRAVE is a prescription weight-loss medicine that may help some adults with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or greater (obese), or adults with a BMI of 27 kg/m2 or greater (overweight) with at least one weight-related medical problem such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or type 2 diabetes, lose weight and keep the weight off.

CONTRAVE should be used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

It is not known if CONTRAVE changes your risk of heart problems or stroke or of death due to heart problems or stroke.

It is not known if CONTRAVE is safe and effective when taken with other prescription, over-the-counter, or herbal weight-loss products.

CONTRAVE is not approved to treat depression or other mental illnesses, or to help people quit smoking (smoking cessation).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAVE can cause serious side effects including:

Suicidal thoughts or actions: One of the ingredients in CONTRAVE is bupropion. Bupropion has caused some people to have suicidal thoughts or actions or unusual changes in behavior, whether or not they are taking medicines used to treat depression. Bupropion may increase the risk of suicidal thoughts or actions in some children, teenagers, and young adults within the first few months of treatment. If you already have depression or other mental illnesses, taking bupropion may cause it to get worse, especially within the first few months of treatment.

While taking CONTRAVE, you or your family members should pay close attention to any changes, especially sudden changes, in mood, behaviors, thoughts, or feelings. This is very important when you start taking CONTRAVE or when your dose changes.

Stop taking CONTRAVE and call a healthcare provider right away if you or your family members notice any of the following symptoms, especially if they are new, worse, or worry you: thoughts about suicide or dying; attempts to commit suicide; depression; anxiety; feeling agitated or restless; panic attacks; irritability; aggression, anger, or violence; acting on dangerous impulses; an extreme increase in activity and talking; other unusual changes in behavior or mood; trouble sleeping.

CONTRAVE is not approved for use in children under the age of 18.

Do not take CONTRAVE if you have uncontrolled high blood pressure; have or have had seizures; use other medicines that contain bupropion such as WELLBUTRIN, WELLBUTRIN SR, WELLBUTRIN XL, APLENZIN and ZYBAN; have or have had an eating disorder called anorexia or bulimia; are dependent on opioid pain medicines or use medicines to help stop taking opioids, or are in opiate withdrawal; drink a lot of alcohol and abruptly stop drinking, or use medicines called sedatives (these make you sleepy), benzodiazepines, or anti‐seizure medicines and stop using them all of a sudden; are taking or have taken medicines called monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) in the past 14 days; or are allergic to any of the ingredients in CONTRAVE.

Tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions including if you have: depression or other mental illnesses; attempted suicide; seizures; head injury; tumor or infection of brain or spine; low blood sugar or low sodium; liver or kidney problems; high blood pressure; heart attack, heart problems, or stroke; eating disorder; drinking a lot of alcohol; prescription medicine or street drug abuse; are 65 or older; diabetes; pregnant or planning to become pregnant; or breastfeeding.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

CONTRAVE may cause serious side effects, including:

Seizures. There is a risk of having a seizure when you take CONTRAVE. The risk of seizure is higher in people who take higher doses of CONTRAVE, have certain medical conditions, or take CONTRAVE with certain other medicines. Do not take any other medicines while you are taking CONTRAVE unless your healthcare provider has said it is okay to take them. If you have a seizure while taking CONTRAVE, stop taking CONTRAVE and call your healthcare provider right away.

Risk of opioid overdose. Do not take large amounts of opioids, including opioid-containing medicines, such as heroin or prescription pain pills, to try to overcome the opioid-blocking effects of naltrexone. This can lead to serious injury, coma, or death.

Get emergency medical help right away if you take opioids and you:

Sudden opioid withdrawal . People who take CONTRAVE must not use any type of opioid including street drugs, prescription pain medicines, cough, cold, or diarrhea medicines that contain opioids, or opioid dependence treatments, for at least 7 to 10 days before starting CONTRAVE . Using opioids in the 7 to 10 days before you start taking CONTRAVE may cause you to suddenly have symptoms of opioid withdrawal when you take it. Sudden opioid withdrawal can be severe, and you may need to go to the hospital. Tell your healthcare provider you are taking CONTRAVE before a medical procedure or surgery .

Severe allergic reactions. Stop taking CONTRAVE and call your healthcare provider or go to the nearest hospital emergency room right away if you have any of the following signs and symptoms of an allergic reaction: rash, itching, hives, fever, swollen lymph glands, painful sores in your mouth or around your eyes, swelling of your lips or tongue, chest pain, or trouble breathing .

Increases in blood pressure or heart rate . Some people may get high blood pressure or have a higher heart rate when taking CONTRAVE. Your healthcare provider should check your blood pressure and heart rate before you start taking, and while you take CONTRAVE .

Liver damage or hepatitis . Stop taking CONTRAVE and tell your healthcare provider if you have any of the following symptoms of liver problems: stomach area pain lasting more than a few days, dark urine, yellowing of the whites of your eyes, or tiredness. Your healthcare provider may need to stop treating you with CONTRAVE if you get signs or symptoms of a serious liver problem .

Manic episodes . Bupropion can cause some people who were manic or depressed in the past to become manic or depressed again .

Visual problems (angle-closure glaucoma) . Signs and symptoms may include: eye pain, changes in vision, swelling or redness in or around the eye. Talk with your healthcare provider to find out if you are at risk for angle‐closure glaucoma and to get treatment to prevent it if you are at risk .

Increased risk of low blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes mellitus who also take medicines to treat their diabetes (such as insulin or sulfonylureas). You should check your blood sugar before you start taking CONTRAVE and while you take CONTRAVE.

The most common side effects of CONTRAVE include nausea, constipation, headache, vomiting, dizziness, trouble sleeping, dry mouth, and diarrhea. These are not all of the possible side effects of CONTRAVE.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see Full Prescribing Information, including Medication Guide, for CONTRAVE.

More information is available on www.ContraveHCP.com and www.Contrave.com.

About Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC is a specialty pharmaceutical business focused on acquiring and commercializing prescription medicines worldwide. Currax distributes a range of both branded and generic pharmaceutical products, including CONTRAVE® (naltrexone HCl/bupropion HCl), ONZETRA® Xsail® (sumatriptan nasal powder), Silenor® (doxepin), Treximet®, (sumatriptan/naproxen sodium), and the authorized generic of Treximet®. For more information, please visit www.curraxpharma.com.

