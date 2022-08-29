Travel Advantage Network inks Deal with Vintory, a Leader in Growing Vacation Rental Manager Portfolios

GLEN BURNIE, Md., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Advantage Network (TAN) and Vintory, LLC are joining forces to expand options for vacation rental managers across the United States, as rental managers seek to grow their occupancy and revenues. According to Statista.com, revenue growth rates for vacation rentals in the United States will drop to revenue growth rates averaging 2.25% from 2023 to 2026, well below the growth rate pre-COVID*.

Scott Fasano, President of Travel Advantage Network stated, "During the post-COVID travel boom, we were positioned well to offer our travelers greater value than ever as they were taking advantage of their fixed rate vacations, while retail rates were skyrocketing. Now, as we shift into this next season of the economy, we're focused on expanding our footprint and partners in the inventory space."

"It's time to push TAN into the national conversation as a solution for property owners and property managers to achieve and exceed their rental revenues and occupancy goals. This partnership with Vintory is the first step in making that happen. We've lined up an incredible group of national, regional, and local partners that we're going to be introducing to our TAN travelers that will take our program to an entirely different level," Scott Fasano continued.

Brooke Pfautz, Founder & CEO of Vintory, the only sales, and marketing platform in the vacation rental industry dedicated entirely to helping professional property manager add new homes to their portfolios, is excited about the partnership with Travel Advantage Network. "TAN is an outstanding bookend to stop the fall and ensure owners are hitting their ROIs and not giving back their gains. As the market adjusts to pre-pandemic revenues, Vintory can offer its vacation rental managers, an alternative that will stabilize their revenues and provide TAN with an outlet for its client base."

TRAVEL ADVANTAGE NETWORK is a program developed to provide travel to popular destinations. TAN clients purchase travel weeks in bulk so they vacation at deeply discounted rates and secure endless opportunities to create lasting vacation memories. Since 1992, TAN clients have taken well over 700,000 worry-free vacations throughout the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe.

VINTORY is the first and only platform designed exclusively to help Vacation Rental Managers recruit new homeowners and add more properties to their management program.

