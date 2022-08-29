"Utano Princesama Shining Live" 5th Anniversary Begins

TOKYO, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, together with BROCCOLI Co., Ltd., announced that the smartphone rhythm game Utano Princesama Shining Live celebrated its 5th anniversary on Sunday, August 28th. The Utano Princesama Shining Live 5th Anniversary celebration began Sunday, August 28th, 2022. Enjoy the newly added content and campaigns. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

5th Anniversary Ray

In celebration of the 5th anniversary the 5th Anniversary Ray photo series UR Photos based on the 3 new theme songs depicting unique worlds makes its debut. These Photos will also contain limited edition autographs and unique comments. Unlock the Premium Moments to access special autographs and comments.

In addition, there will be special Live2D Outfits for Find My Shine, Find My Star, and Find My Dream. The jewels adorning the brooch on each idol will shine and dazzle depending on their movement.

Sneak Previews of New Shining Live Theme Songs

Three new theme songs will be added for a limited time in Special Songs. Check out these exclusive Shining Live songs.

New Sets on Sale Now

Four types of sets are now available. One UR Guaranteed 11-Shot Photo Shoot Pass is available from the 5th Anniversary Set. This special pass allows you to perform an 11-Shot Photo Shoot and guarantees that one of those Photos is from either a Find My Shine, Find My Star, or Find My Dream Photo.

Please enjoy the new content and campaigns of the Utano Princesama Shining Live 5th Anniversary.

See the in-app notices for more details.

Utano Princesama Shining Live 5th Anniversary PV

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WESz-aDzA9Q

About Utano Princesama Shining Live

Utano Princesama Shining Live is a rhythm game for Android™ and iOS mobile devices based on BROCCOLI's Utano Princesama series.

Supported OSes: Android™ 5.0+, iOS 11.0+

* Not available on some devices.

Genre: Rhythm game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan)

Supported Languages: English and Traditional Chinese

Official Website: https://www.utapri-shining-live.com/en/

Official Twitter Account: @shininglive_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ShiningLiveEN

Copyright: ©SAOTOME GAKUEN © KLabGames

Download the Game

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1284790977

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.utapri.shininglive.global

