WesBanco Bank Joins the Downtown Charleston, WV Skyline

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announces that its affiliate, WesBanco Bank, Inc., is supporting the revitalization of downtown Charleston, WV with the opening of a new financial center, along with eye-catching skyline signage that will welcome residents and visitors alike. The new WesBanco Center, located at 900 Lee Street, is a perfect combination of the historic elements of the half-century old building and a warm and inviting branch of the future design. This high-tech, high-touch financial center concept meets a wide-range of financial service needs while providing the latest in digital banking solutions with personalized customer service.

"WesBanco is excited to expand our 25-year relationship serving the Charleston area with the opening of the new WesBanco Center on Lee Street," said Toby Taylor, WesBanco Market President for Charleston, Huntington, and Southeast Ohio. "In addition to our existing financial centers in the South Hills area and West Side Charleston, our presence in the historic former Commerce Square Building, now called the WesBanco Center, will enable us to better serve the Charleston community. The increased visibility, including skyline signage in the state's capital, will be the catalyst to allow WesBanco to partner with the local community to obtain a new level of mutual success."

Mr. Taylor continued, "For more than 150 years, our customer-centric service culture has been focused on building long-term customer relationships by pledging to serve our customers' personal financial needs and help grow their businesses. For the fourth year in a row, WesBanco Bank was named one of the World's Best Banks based on customer satisfaction, as well as being named the Best Big Bank in the state of West Virginia, for the second consecutive year by Newsweek. In addition, WesBanco Bank was the only midsize bank in the top ten for both financial performance and employer of choice, being named one of America's Best Midsize Employers, based on employee feedback, and one of the Best Banks in America, based on financial strength and credit quality."

The new WesBanco Center will occupy the first two floors of 900 on Lee in downtown Charleston, WV, as the opportunity to partner with 900 on Lee LLC, the building's owner and developer, was very appealing as their vision to remodel the historic building with modern finishes and conveniences seemed a perfect fit. WesBanco prides itself on delivering large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. In addition to traditional business and personal transaction account options, WesBanco Center will offer residential mortgage lending, a full suite of commercial banking products and services, and trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, our strong financial performance and employee focus has earned us recognition by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers – the only midsize bank making the top ten of both rankings. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $4.8 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2022). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 194 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full-service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

