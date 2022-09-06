Coupa Software Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Record Quarterly Subscription Revenues of $193 Million , 23% Year-Over-Year Growth

Record Quarterly Revenues of $211 Million , 18% Year-Over-Year Growth

Quarterly Subscription Calculated Billings of $217 Million , 25% Year-Over-Year Growth

Quarterly Operating Cash Flows and Adjusted Free Cash Flows of $29 Million and $25 Million , Respectively

Announces Board of Directors Authorized $100 Million Share Repurchase Program

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2022.

"We're proud of our results this quarter. We delivered record revenues, strong growth in our subscription calculated billings, and we continue to deliver strong cash flows and profitability on a Non-GAAP basis," said Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and chief executive officer at Coupa. "We focus everything we do on our customers. Our platform is built with them and around them. We define our success by our customers' success. As illustrated by our results, the Coupa BSM community is vibrant and powering business transformation and growth."

Second Quarter Results:

Total revenues were $211.1 million , an increase of 18% compared to the same period last year. Subscription revenues were $192.7 million , an increase of 23% compared to the same period last year.





GAAP operating loss was $63.6 million , compared to $54.3 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income was $24.0 million , compared to $26.7 million for the same period last year.





GAAP net loss attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $75.3 million , compared to $91.5 million for the same period last year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $0.99 , compared to $1.24 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $16.5 million , compared to $20.3 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $0.20 , compared to $0.26 for the same period last year.





Operating cash flows and adjusted free cash flows were $29.1 million and $25.0 million , respectively.

See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation tables below for important information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures used by Coupa.

Share Repurchase Program

Coupa announced today that its Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $100 million of the Company's common stock. Under the program, Coupa may purchase shares from time to time through open market transactions in compliance with applicable securities laws. The program is currently set to expire on September 1, 2023. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases, are determined by Coupa at its discretion and depend on a variety of factors, including legal requirements, price and economic market conditions. Any repurchases will be funded by available cash and cash equivalents.

Business Outlook:

The following forward-looking statements reflect Coupa's expectations as of September 6, 2022.

Third quarter of fiscal 2023:

Total revenues are expected to be $211.0 to $214.0 million .





Subscription revenues are expected to be $194.0 to $196.0 million .





Professional services and other revenues are expected to be approximately $17.0 to $18.0 million .





Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be $14.0 to $16.0 million .





Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to be $0.08 to $0.10 per share.





Diluted weighted average share count is expected to be approximately 87.5 million shares, assuming no shares are purchased in the share repurchase program.

Full year fiscal 2023:

Total revenues are expected to be $838.0 to $844.0 million .





Subscription revenues are expected to be $766.0 to $771.0 million .





Professional services and other revenues are expected to be approximately $72.0 to $73.0 million .





Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be $62.5 to $68.5 million .





Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to be $0.37 to $0.44 per share.





Diluted weighted average share count is expected to be approximately 87.5 million shares, assuming no shares are purchased in the share repurchase program.

Coupa has not reconciled its expectations for non-GAAP income from operations to GAAP loss from operations, or non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated to GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated because certain items that are excluded from non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Such exclusions consist of charges related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, gain or loss on conversion of convertible senior notes, gain or loss on non-marketable investments, the adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests, non-recurring income tax adjustments, and income tax effects. The effect of these items may be significant.

Recent Business Highlights:

Welcomed many new customers into the Coupa community in Q2, including the following: Aditum Bio Management Company, LLC, AEye, Inc., Air Force Association (Western Australian Division) Inc., Anduril Industries, Inc., BELLUS Health, Cellares Corporation, ClickUp, Cockroach Labs, Collectors Universe, Inc., Corius Deutschland GmbH, Deutsche Glasfaser, Dock Tech, Ellipse Projects, Fairlife, Flock Safety, HealthEdge, IGEFA SE & Co. KG, L & O Immobilien GmbH, Locanabio, Inc., ML Holding GmbH & Co. KG, National Injury Insurance Scheme, Nürnberger Lebensversicherung AG, Oasis Marina LLC, Planet Labs PBC, Royston LLC, Skyline Exhibits, Tatcha LLC, Tes Global Holdings Direct Ltd., TO Holding GmbH & Co. KG, University of East London , Veho Tech, Inc., Venues NSW, Veterinary Emergency Group, VPLS, W.A.G. payment solutions, a.s., and ZOLAR GmbH

Grew footprint in Latin America with three new offices in Mexico City , São Paulo and Bogotá

Recognized by Fast Company as a Best Workplace for Innovators

Achieved global Great Place to Work certification in the US, UK, Ireland , Germany , and India

Launched global Executive Summit series, bringing the BSM community together for learning, networking, and industry insights, with the inaugural Executive Summit in Singapore

Welcomed Kanika Soni , Tripadvisor Chief Commercial Officer, to our Board of Directors

Welcomed resource exchange platform Rheaply to Coupa Ventures' portfolio of investments

Published second annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, debuting a new company mission and vision

Achieved ISO 27701 and APEC PRP certification for data privacy program

Conference Call Information:

Coupa will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today.

The live webcast will be accessible on Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com. A replay will be available through the same link.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated, adjusted free cash flows and adjusted free cash flows margin. Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance and Coupa's management regularly reviews and uses these measures for business planning and other purposes.

Non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP net income attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated exclude certain items from the corresponding GAAP measures, including: stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, gain or loss on conversion of convertible senior notes, gain or loss on non-marketable investments, the adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests, non-recurring income tax adjustments, and income tax effects, and prior to the adoption of ASU 2020-06 on February 1, 2022, amortization of debt discount costs. In addition, the weighted average diluted shares figure used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated reflects the anti-dilutive impact of the if-converted method related to the convertible notes, if any.

Beginning in the three months ended April 30, 2022, we utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. In projecting this long-term non-GAAP tax rate, we utilize a three-year financial projection that excludes the direct impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and amortization of debt issuance costs. The projected rate considers other factors such as our current operating structure, and existing tax positions in various jurisdictions. Additionally, due to historic profitability on a non-GAAP basis, there are no valuation allowances recorded against the non-GAAP deferred tax assets globally. We will periodically reevaluate the projected long-term tax rate, as necessary, for significant events, based on our ongoing analysis of relevant tax law changes, material changes in the forecasted geographic earnings mix, and any significant acquisitions.

Adjusted free cash flows is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, and prior to the adoption of ASU 2020-06 on February 1, 2022, plus repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount, plus one-time payout of legacy unvested equity awards accelerated in conjunction with a business combination. Coupa has the ability to settle conversions related to its senior notes through the use of cash, shares of its common stock, or a combination of both, at its election. Adjusted free cash flow margin is defined as adjusted free cash flows divided by total revenues.

Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of its financial information because they provide a way to measure and evaluate Coupa's underlying operating performance and the strength of its core business consistently across the periods presented. Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are also useful for comparing its operating performance to that of other companies in its industry, because they eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary between companies for reasons unrelated to their operating performance. Coupa believes that adjusted free cash flows also provides a useful measure of the company's capital strength and liquidity, although it is not intended to represent and should not be viewed as the amount of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

Coupa uses these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of its overall assessment of its performance and liquidity, including the preparation of its annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies, and to communicate with its board of directors concerning its financial performance and liquidity. Coupa's definitions of its non-GAAP measures may differ from those used by other companies for similarly-titled measures, and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, Coupa's non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, the company's GAAP results.

Coupa encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view its non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures. In addition, Coupa compensates for the limitations of its non-GAAP financial measures by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. These reconciliations are included in the tables attached to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including the statements of management and statements in "Business Outlook," are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Coupa's current expectations and projections about future events and trends that Coupa believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short- and long-term business operations and objectives, cash flows, liquidity and financial needs.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation: Coupa is subject to macroeconomic uncertainties driven by inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the COVID-19 pandemic; Coupa has a limited operating history at its current scale, which makes it difficult to predict its future operating results; Coupa may not be able to manage its recent rapid growth effectively; risks related to past and future business acquisitions, including their integration with Coupa's existing business model, operations and culture; if Coupa is unable to attract new customers, the growth of its revenues will be adversely affected; because its platform is sold to large enterprises with complex operating environments, Coupa encounters long and unpredictable sales cycles; the markets in which Coupa participates are intensely competitive; Coupa's business depends in part on its customers renewing their subscriptions and purchasing additional subscriptions; Coupa may not be successful in expanding its sales efforts or developing widespread brand awareness in a cost-effective manner; risks and liabilities related to breach of its security measures or unauthorized access to customer data; the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and global economic conditions; risks relating to servicing our debt; and the price, amount and timing of any share repurchases.

These and other risks and uncertainties that could affect Coupa's future results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in Coupa's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 6, 2022, which is available at investors.coupa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other periodic filings Coupa makes with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements in this release reflect Coupa's expectations as of September 6, 2022. Coupa undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

About Coupa Software

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,





2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Subscription $ 192,670

$ 156,230

$ 371,140

$ 296,334 Professional services and other 18,433

23,016

36,334

49,841 Total revenues 211,103

179,246

407,474

346,175 Cost of revenues:













Subscription 60,808

51,398

118,937

102,423 Professional services and other 22,501

27,822

45,200

56,524 Total cost of revenues 83,309

79,220

164,137

158,947 Gross profit 127,794

100,026

243,337

187,228 Operating expenses:













Research and development 46,266

41,799

89,976

85,636 Sales and marketing 103,215

76,279

204,168

154,122 General and administrative 41,942

36,248

84,080

75,625 Total operating expenses 191,423

154,326

378,224

315,383 Loss from operations (63,629)

(54,300)

(134,887)

(128,155) Interest expense (3,619)

(30,621)

(7,095)

(59,724) Other expense, net (709)

(1,983)

(4,425)

(1,448) Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (67,957)

(86,904)

(146,407)

(189,327) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,641

(155)

5,392

(2,221) Net loss (70,598)

(86,749)

(151,799)

(187,106) Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests (462)

(517)

(666)

(517) Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests 5,133

5,235

5,609

5,235 Net loss attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated $ (75,269)

$ (91,467)

$ (156,742)

$ (191,824) Net loss per share, basic and diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated $ (0.99)

$ (1.24)

$ (2.08)

$ (2.62) Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 75,669

73,526

75,429

73,200

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



July 31, 2022

January 31, 2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 527,963

$ 506,459 Marketable securities 281,370

223,032 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 219,522

226,191 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,975

38,270 Deferred commissions, current portion 22,801

21,096 Total current assets 1,087,631

1,015,048 Property and equipment, net 31,989

30,576 Deferred commissions, net of current portion 49,166

48,562 Goodwill 1,514,550

1,514,550 Intangible assets, net 446,123

510,663 Operating lease right-of-use assets 37,341

42,659 Other assets 29,077

31,121 Total assets $ 3,195,877

$ 3,193,179 Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interests, and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 8,433

$ 4,610 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 98,374

79,160 Deferred revenue, current portion 477,423

468,783 Current portion of convertible senior notes, net 1,747

1,639 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 13,084

12,760 Total current liabilities 599,061

566,952 Convertible senior notes, net 2,159,683

1,614,257 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 29,646

22,655 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 24,857

31,172 Other liabilities 46,544

52,481 Total liabilities 2,859,791

2,287,517 Redeemable non-controlling interests 18,775

12,084 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share —

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share 8

7 Additional paid-in capital 1,154,891

1,778,840 Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,333

9,643 Accumulated deficit (844,921)

(894,912) Total stockholders' equity 317,311

893,578 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests, and stockholders' equity $ 3,195,877

$ 3,193,179

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited)



Six Months Ended July 31,



2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated $ (156,742)

$ (191,824) Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests 4,943

4,718 Net loss (151,799)

(187,106) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 71,804

73,146 Amortization (accretion) of premium (discount) on marketable securities, net (721)

755 Amortization of deferred commissions 11,413

8,554 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,596

56,262 Stock-based compensation 108,224

94,792 Loss on conversion of convertible senior notes —

129 Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount —

(517) Other (1,581)

(3,176) Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effects from acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 6,414

30,444 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,917

1,396 Other assets 10,438

9,585 Deferred commissions (13,804)

(13,394) Accounts payable 4,146

(248) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,801

5,703 Deferred revenue 15,988

(3,432) Net cash provided by operating activities 78,836

72,893 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of marketable securities (152,349)

(72,392) Maturities of marketable securities 88,586

69,523 Sales of marketable securities 4,597

83,630 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired —

(45,766) Purchases of other investments (2,000)

(7,500) Purchases of property and equipment (8,241)

(6,662) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (69,407)

20,833 Cash flows from financing activities





Investment from redeemable non-controlling interests 2,111

2,223 Repayments of convertible senior notes —

(2,446) Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 959

4,727 Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan 9,973

10,477 Net cash provided by financing activities 13,043

14,981 Effects of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,075)

(41) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 21,397

108,666 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 510,339

327,589 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 531,736

$ 436,255 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 527,963

$ 432,009 Restricted cash included in other assets 3,773

4,246 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 531,736

$ 436,255

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended July 31, 2022 (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Amortization

of Debt

Issuance Costs

Other (2)

Income Tax

Effects and

Adjustments (3)

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:

























Costs of subscription $ 60,808

$ (4,819)

$ (17,731)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 38,258 Costs of professional services and other 22,501

(5,375)

(1,505)

—

—

—

15,621 Gross profit 60.5 %

4.8 %

9.1 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

74.5 %



























Research and development 46,266

(14,054)

—

—

—

—

32,212 Sales and marketing 103,215

(17,356)

(12,596)

—

—

—

73,263 General and administrative 41,942

(14,228)

—

—

—

—

27,714 Income (loss) from operations (63,629)

55,832

31,832

—

—

—

24,035 Operating margin (30.1) %

26.4 %

15.1 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

11.4 %



























Interest expense (3,619)

—

—

1,831

—

—

(1,788) Other expense, net (709)

—

—

—

—

—

(709) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (67,957)

55,832

31,832

1,831

—

—

21,538 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,641

—

—

—

—

2,875

5,516 Net income (loss) (70,598)

55,832

31,832

1,831

—

(2,875)

16,022 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (462)

—

—

—

—

—

(462) Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests 5,133

—

—

—

5,133

—

— Net income (loss) attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (75,269)

55,832

31,832

1,831

5,133

(2,875)

16,484



























Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1) $ (0.99)





















$ 0.22 Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1) $ (0.99)





















$ 0.20

(1) GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 75,669 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 75,669 basic and 86,793 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. As a result of our adoption of ASU 2020-06 on February 1, 2022, the company uses the if-converted method to calculate the non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated related to the convertible notes. Approximately 9,738 shares related to the convertible notes were therefore included in the non-GAAP diluted share number, while the numerator used to compute this measure was increased by $1.2 million for after-tax interest expense savings related to our convertible notes. (2) Other consists of an adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests to its redemption amount. (3) During the three months ended July 31, 2022, the company utilized a long-term projected tax rate in the computation of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Amortization of Debt Discount and Issuance Costs

Other (2)

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:





















Costs of subscription $ 51,398

$ (3,596)

$ (14,525)

$ —

$ —

$ 33,277 Costs of professional services and other 27,822

(4,357)

(5,852)

—

—

17,613 Gross profit 55.8 %

4.4 %

11.4 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

71.6 %























Research and development 41,799

(11,055)

—

—

—

30,744 Sales and marketing 76,279

(12,230)

(13,141)

—

—

50,908 General and administrative 36,248

(16,262)

—

—

—

19,986 Income (loss) from operations (54,300)

47,500

33,518

—

—

26,718 Operating margin (30.3) %

26.5 %

18.7 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

14.9 %























Interest expense (30,621)

—

—

28,872

—

(1,749) Other expense, net (1,983)

—

—

—

—

(1,983) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (86,904)

47,500

33,518

28,872

—

22,986 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (155)

769

1,889

—

746

3,249 Net income (loss) (86,749)

46,731

31,629

28,872

(746)

19,737 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (517)

—

—

—

—

(517) Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests 5,235

—

—

—

5,235

— Net income (loss) attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (91,467)

46,731

31,629

28,872

4,489

20,254























Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1) $ (1.24)

















$ 0.28 Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1) $ (1.24)

















$ 0.26

(1) GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 73,526 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 73,526 basic and 76,561 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes. (2) Other consists of the removal of a one-time income tax benefit associated with the remeasurement of foreign deferred tax assets and an adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests to its redemption amount.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Amortization of Debt Issuance

Costs

Other (2)

Income Tax

Effects and

Adjustments (3)

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:

























Costs of subscription $ 118,937

$ (9,333)

$ (35,754)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 73,850 Costs of professional services and other 45,200

(10,227)

(3,443)

—

—

—

31,530 Gross profit 59.7 %

4.8 %

9.6 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

74.1 %



























Research and development 89,976

(26,820)

—

—

—

—

63,156 Sales and marketing 204,168

(33,290)

(25,342)

—

—

—

145,536 General and administrative 84,080

(28,554)

—

—

—

—

55,526 Income (loss) from operations (134,887)

108,224

64,539

—

—

—

37,876 Operating margin (33.1) %

26.6 %

15.8 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

9.3 %



























Interest expense (7,095)

—

—

3,596

—

—

(3,499) Other expense, net (4,425)

—

—

—

(1,288)

—

(5,713) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (146,407)

108,224

64,539

3,596

(1,288)

—

28,664 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 5,392

—

—

—

—

1,949

7,341 Net income (loss) (151,799)

108,224

64,539

3,596

(1,288)

(1,949)

21,323 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (666)

—

—

—

—

—

(666) Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests 5,609

—

—

—

5,609

—

— Net income (loss) attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (156,742)

108,224

64,539

3,596

4,321

(1,949)

21,989



























Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1) $ (2.08)





















$ 0.29 Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1) $ (2.08)





















$ 0.28

(1) GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 75,429 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 75,429 basic and 86,664 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. As a result of our adoption of ASU 2020-06 on February 1, 2022, the company uses the if-converted method to calculate the non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated related to the convertible notes. Approximately 9,738 shares related to the convertible notes were therefore included in the non-GAAP diluted share number, while the numerator used to compute this measure was increased by $2.3 million for after-tax interest expense savings related to our convertible notes. (2) Other consists of a gain on non-marketable investments and an adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests to its redemption amount. (3) During the six months ended July 31, 2022, the company utilized a long-term projected tax rate in the computation of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Amortization of Debt Discount and Issuance Costs

Loss on Conversion of Convertible

Senior Notes

Other (2)

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:

























Costs of subscription $ 102,423

$ (6,901)

$ (28,411)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 67,111 Costs of professional services and other 56,524

(8,255)

(12,374)

—

—

—

35,895 Gross profit 54.1 %

4.4 %

11.8 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

70.2 %



























Research and development 85,636

(21,718)

—

—

—

—

63,918 Sales and marketing 154,122

(23,451)

(26,273)

—

—

—

104,398 General and administrative 75,625

(34,467)

—

—

—

—

41,158 Income (loss) from operations (128,155)

94,792

67,058

—

—

—

33,695 Operating margin (37.0) %

27.4 %

19.4 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

9.7 %



























Interest expense (59,724)

—

—

56,262

—

—

(3,462) Other expense, net (1,448)

—

—

—

129

—

(1,319) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (189,327)

94,792

67,058

56,262

129

—

28,914 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (2,221)

1,817

3,818

—

—

746

4,160 Net income (loss) (187,106)

92,975

63,240

56,262

129

(746)

24,754 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (517)

—

—

—

—

—

(517) Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests 5,235

—

—

—

—

5,235

— Net income (loss) attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (191,824)

92,975

63,240

56,262

129

4,489

25,271



























Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1) $ (2.62)





















$ 0.35 Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1) $ (2.62)





















$ 0.33

(1) GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 73,200 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 73,200 basic and 76,431 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes. (2) Other consists of the removal of a one-time income tax benefit associated with the remeasurement of foreign deferred tax assets and an adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests to its redemption amount.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operations to Adjusted Free Cash Flows and Adjusted Free Cash Flows Margin (A Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 29,094

$ 40,811

$ 78,836

$ 72,893 Less: purchases of property and equipment (4,128)

(3,908)

(8,241)

(6,662) Add: repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount —

—

—

517 Adjusted free cash flows 24,966

36,903

70,595

66,748 Divided by: total revenues $ 211,103

$ 179,246

$ 407,474

$ 346,175 Adjusted free cash flows margin 11.8 %

20.6 %

17.3 %

19.3 %



Trailing Twelve Months Ended July 31,

2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 174,033

$ 112,298 Less: purchases of property and equipment (15,432)

(11,126) Add: repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount 821

1,589 Add: one-time payout of legacy unvested equity awards accelerated in conjunction with a business combination —

19,428 Adjusted free cash flows 159,422

122,189 Divided by: total revenues $ 786,588

$ 642,683 Adjusted free cash flows margin 20.3 %

19.0 %

