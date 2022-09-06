Curinos Releases Addendum to December Overdraft Study Highlighting Financial Institutions' Overdraft Practice Reform

Assessment showcases methods banks have applied to reduce overdraft impact on consumers

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curinos, a global data intelligence business serving global financial institutions across lending, deposits and digital banking solutions, today announced an addendum to its December 'Competition Drives Overdraft Disruption' study. The addendum outlines key updated findings which reflect the impact of financial institutions' implemented and pledged reforms of overdraft practices.

Following the original study that evaluated the state of the overdraft market in the United States, many financial institutions announced enhancements aimed at reducing the impact of overdraft on consumers. In monitoring market reaction to the study, Curinos identified several key findings:

Based on the voluntary changes that have been announced as of Aug. 25, 2002 , overdraft fees are expected to fall by 68% between 2008 and the end of 2023.

These changes are expected to result in $167 in annual savings per U.S. adult by year end 2023.

As of August 2022 , at least 29 financial institutions with more than $10 billion in assets have announced significant reforms to their overdraft policies. Half of financial institutions above $100 billion , including 9 of 13 financial institutions above $250 billion , have announced or implemented overdraft reforms.

Curinos projects institutions with pledged and adopted reforms will reduce overdraft fees by 50% in the period 2019 to 2023. If current trends continue, consumers could save more than $28 billion in the five-year period between 2021 to 2025.

Overdraft revenue comprises less than 2% of annual industry revenue and less than 4% of industry net income.

"Since the release of Curinos' overdraft study in December 2021, we have continually monitored the market and witnessed a sweeping response from banks in evaluating and assessing their overdraft policies and practices," said Hank Israel, Managing Director Behavioral Insights at Curinos. "We have tracked 95 financial institution reforms and we project a significant decrease in overdraft fees per capita that, if continued industry-wide, would save consumers $4.5 billion annually."

Aligned with the original study, Curinos independently monitored these changes and analyzed and recorded the research results.

To access the complete study, please visit: https://curinos.com/insights/update-competition-drives-overdraft-disruption/.

